Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X: Differences Explained

The made-in-India Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have been unveiled. The two, most affordable models in the Triumph line-up have been designed and developed at Hinckley, UK at the headquarters of Triumph Motorcycles, but have been manufactured in India, by Bajaj Auto, under its collaboration with the British brand. The two bikes, the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X, are based on an all-new liquid-cooled 398 cc, single-cylinder engine.

Based On Same Engine

Both bikes share the same 398 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine, which Triumph calls the TR-series engine, incorporates finger follower valvetrain and diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating in the internals, to reduce friction and offer impressive, free-revving performance.

Both the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X come with a 6-speed gearbox with a torque and assist clutch which offer easy performance under quick downshifts, as well as a light clutch lever action for everyday use in the city.

The Scrambler 400 X gets slightly longer travel suspension, a bigger front disc brake, and weighs 9 kg more than the Speed 400. It also has slightly more upright ergonomics and a taller seat height.

Chassis & Suspension Differences

Both models are based on the same frame, with a bolt-on rear subframe and cast aluminium swingarm with suspension set-up differently for the two models.

The Speed 400 runs on 17-inch wheels at both ends and is 9 kg lighter than the Scrambler 400 X. The Speed 400 has a wet weight of 170 kg.

The Speed 400 features 43 mm big-piston upside down front forks with 140 mm travel, and at the rear is a gas-charged monoshock with preload adjustability and 130 mm travel. The Speed 400 runs on 17-inch tyres shod with Metzeler Sportec M9 RR tyres.

The Speed 400 gets radially mounted four-piston brake calipers from ByBre gripping a 300 mm disc on the front wheel, and 230 mm rear disc with single-pot caliper. Bosch dual-channel ABS is standard.

The Scrambler 400 X gets a taller stance, with a wider handlebar, more suspension travel and switchable ABS for off-road use.

The Scrambler 400 X also features 43 mm big-piston upside down forks but with 150 mm travel and the rear suspension gets 150 mm travel. The Scrambler 400 X also gets a bigger 19-inch front wheel, wider handlebars, and a larger cast steel brake pedal and high-grip footpegs, which are positioned lower and wider.

As many as 25 accessories are offered, including a flyscreen, soft luggage, heated grips in some markets, and more.

The Scrambler 400 X also benefits from a slightly larger 320 mm front disc with a radially-mounted four-piston caliper from ByBre, and a 230 mm single-pot caliper on the rear wheel with standard Bosch dual-channel ABS. On the Scrambler 400 X, ABS though is switchable for off-road use.

Both bikes share the same analogue speedometer with a small LCD screen with a digital tachometer, gear position indicator and fuel gauge.

Features & Electronics

Both bikes come with LED lighting, with a daytime running light, ride-by-wire with switchable traction control system and standard dual-channel ABS from Bosch, which is switchable only on the Scrambler 400 X for off-road use. Both bikes get an analogue speedometer with a LCD screen alongside with a digital tachometer, gear position indicator, clock, fuel gauge, and odometer reading.

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Warranty & Service

Both the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X come with two years’ unlimited kilometres mileage warranty, and service intervals of 16,000 km. This will assure customers of maintenance costs as well as offer confidence to consider these bikes.

India Launch Date, Expected Prices

Both the Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X will be launched in India on July 5, 2023, when prices for the Indian market will be announced. Both bikes boast of high quality, top-notch equipment as well as very good fit and finish. These two bikes will be the entry point into the Triumph motorcycle range across the world and considering the slightly premium positioning, we don't expect them to directly compete with the Royal Enfield 350 range in terms of pricing.

The Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X will be the most-affordable Triumph motorcycles when they go on sale, and will be available across the globe.

Given the fact that both bikes come with ride-by-wire, slip and assist clutch as well as traction control system, we expect prices to be in the region of Rs. 3-3.10 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the Speed 400 and around Rs. 3.25 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the Scrambler 400 X.