2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X Launched: Priced At Rs. 2.63 Lakh

The made-in-India Triumph Scrambler 400 X is the second Triumph manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India, in collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles after the Triumph Speed 400.
By Carandbike Team

3 mins read

10-Oct-23 04:39 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Triumph Scrambler 400 X priced at Rs. 2,62,996
  • Approximately Rs. 30,000 more expensive than Speed 400
  • Scrambler 400 X deliveries to begin soon

Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto have launched the made-in-India, all-new Triumph Scrambler 400 X in India, with a price of Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Scrambler 400 X is Triumph’s smallest scrambler and is one of the two entry-level models in the Triumph Motorcycles range. The Scrambler 400 X is based on the same platform as the Triumph Speed 400 but has some distinct changes giving it a unique personality, character and sense of purpose. Keep an eye out for our first impressions on the Triumph Scrambler 400 X review, coming soon, after we get to ride the bike.

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Launch Confirmed This Month

 

Watch The Triumph Speed 400 Review:

 

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X Differences Explained

 

Same Engine As Speed 400

Powered by same 398 cc engine of the Speed 400 which makes 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm.

 

The Scrambler 400 X is powered by the same 398 cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine as the Speed 400, with the same state of tune. The engine makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a torque assist clutch. 

 

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Triumph Scrambler 400 X 

 

Different Ergonomics & Chassis Changes

Wider handlebar, bigger front wheel and more upright riding stance mark the Scrambler 400 X's distinct personality.

 

The Scrambler 400 X offers a more upright riding stance, with the rider sitting taller, and features a larger brake pedal, and serrated footpegs for better grip, that are positioned lower and wider for a natural and easier stand-up riding position. Like its sibling, the Triumph Scrambler 400 X also gets switchable traction control, ride-by-wire, and dual-channel ABS from Bosch, which can be switched off completely at the rear wheel. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 Review

 

More Suspension Travel

Triumph Scrambler 400 X designed to take on mild off-road duty with more suspension travel, ground clearance and friendlier ergonomics.

 

Up front is a 43 mm big-piston upside down fork but with 150 mm travel and the rear suspension also gets 150 mm travel. The Scrambler 400 X also gets a bigger 19-inch front wheel, wider handlebars, and a larger cast steel brake pedal and high-grip footpegs, which are positioned lower and wider. The Scrambler 400 X also benefits from a slightly larger 320 mm front disc with a radially-mounted four-piston caliper from ByBre, and a 230 mm single-pot caliper on the rear wheel.

Bookings Open, Deliveries Soon

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X manages to have its distinct identity, although it's based on the same basic platform as the Speed 400.

 

Customers can book the Scrambler 400 X online with a token amount of Rs. 10,000, and for those customers living in cities where Triumph dealerships are yet to open can register interest and Triumph contact centre will keep those customers posted on availability. According to Triumph and Bajaj Auto, the new Scrambler 400 X will be available at exclusive Triumph dealer network which will rapidly ramp up across more than 100 cities within the current financial year. 

 

Also Read: Booking Amount Hikes For Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X

 

Deliveries for the Triumph Scrambler 400 X are expected to begin soon. 

 

Like its sibling, the Scrambler 400 X also comes with two years’ unlimited kilometres mileage warranty, and service intervals of 16,000 km. This will assure customers of not too high maintenance costs as well as offer confidence to consider picking the entry-level Triumph Scrambler.

