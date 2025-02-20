Login
Triumph Scrambler 400 X With Spoke Wheels, Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing

Two upcoming additions to Triumph’s 400cc family have been spotted on testing globally.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 20, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • A more rugged-looking version of the Triumph Scrambler 400 X has been spotted
  • Triumph Speed 400 base cafe racer spotted once again
  • Thruxton 400 appears to be production-ready

Triumph has been spotted testing two new versions of its 400cc lineup overseas. The Scrambler 400 X was seen sporting spoke wheels and a beak-style mudguard, while the new Thruxton model based on the Speed 400 was spotted too. The latter was also previously sighted testing in India in December 2024. Triumph's existing 400cc lineup in India includes the Scrambler 400 X and the Speed 400, along with a more affordable version of the latter, named Speed T4. Both newly spotted models suggest an expansion of Triumph’s offerings in the Indian market, and the cafe racer model appears to be close to production-ready.

 

Also Read: 2025 Triumph Speed T4 Gets 4 New Colours


Triumph Thruxton 400 Scrambler 400 X With Spoke Wheels Spotted Testing 2

Starting with the Scrambler 400 X, the overall design remains largely unchanged. However, some of the additions include a higher-mounted beak-style front mudguard and a wind deflector above the headlight. Extended engine protection is also visible. There is a possibility of increased suspension travel at both ends, which, in combination with the new wire-spoke rims, should enhance the bike's capability on rough terrain. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed T4 Vs Speed 400: What Are The Differences?


Triumph Thruxton 400 Scrambler 400 X With Spoke Wheels Spotted Testing 1

Beyond these visible changes, the off-road-focused variant is expected to come with better-suited tyres, while retaining the same braking system, electronics, and other core components as the existing model. 

 

Also Read: Upcoming Triumph Thruxton 400 Spied Ahead Of Debut

 

Triumph Thruxton 400 Scrambler 400 X With Spoke Wheels Spotted Testing 3

The Thruxton model, meanwhile, has been spotted for the second time within three months. The cafe racer draws inspiration from the now-discontinued Speed Triple 1200 RR, featuring a half-fairing and clip-on handlebars. The front of the motorcycle sports a round headlamp, while other design elements, such as bar-end mirrors, a single-piece seat, and a sculpted fuel tank, set it apart from the Speed 400 on which it is based.

Triumph Thruxton 400 Scrambler 400 X With Spoke Wheels Spotted Testing 4

It remains unclear what moniker Triumph will choose for this new cafe racer model. Meanwhile, the more off-road-focused Scrambler variant may receive a distinguishing suffix in its nameplate. Both models are expected to feature the same 398cc TR-Series engine found in the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. However, there may be adjustments to the gear ratios to better suit their respective riding styles. Otherwise, the engine delivers 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring a torque-assist clutch.

 

The Speed 400-based cafe racer is expected to launch later this year, and as far as its prices are concerned, it will position itself between the Speed 400 – priced at Rs 2.40 lakh – and the Scrambler 400 X which is currently priced at Rs 2.65 lakh (both ex-showroom).

 

