Honda CB750 Hornet Vs Triumph Trident 660: Specifications Comparison

The middleweight naked motorcycle segment has become increasingly competitive, offering a blend of everyday usability, usable performance, and modern technology. The newest entrant in this space is Honda’s new CB750 Hornet and it goes up against the Triumph Trident 660. While the Hornet is Honda’s yet another offering in the middle-weight performance naked class, the Trident is Triumph approach to make the brand and the inline-triple experience more accessible. On that note, here is a detailed specifications comparison between the two motorcycles to help you decide which one best suits your riding needs.

Engine:

Model Honda CB750 Hornet Triumph Trident 660 Displacement 755 cc 660 cc Max Power 90.6 bhp 80 bhp Peak Torque 75 Nm 64 Nm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed

The Honda CB750 Hornet is powered by a 755cc parallel-twin engine that produces 90.6 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. It uses a 270-degree crankshaft for a V-twin-like character and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. In the case of the Triumph, the Trident 660 features a 660cc inline-triple engine, delivering 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. While the Hornet leads in outright power and torque, the Trident offers the distinctive character of a triple-cylinder motor. Both bikes strike a balance between sporty character and performance while maintaining everyday usability, but it is the Hornet the leads the game in this department.

Cycle Parts:

Model Honda CB750 Hornet Triumph Trident 660 Front Suspension 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD Rear Suspension Pro-Link monoshock with 5-step preload adjustment Showa Monoshock RSU with preload adjustment Front Brakes Twin 296mm discs 280 mm disc brake Rear Brakes 240mm disc 240 mm disc brake

The CB750 Hornet is built around a steel diamond frame, 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD forks at the front, and a Pro-Link monoshock with 5-step preload-adjustment at the rear. Braking duties are handled by dual 296mm front discs with radial calipers and a single 240mm rear disc. Meanwhile, the Trident 660 uses a tubular steel perimeter frame with Showa 41mm USD separate function forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking duties on the Triumph are handled by twin 310mm discs with two-piston calipers up front and a single 255mm disc at the rear. While both bikes use high-quality Showa suspension and ride on 17-inch wheels. The Hornet offers a more powerful front brake setup, suggesting slightly better braking performance.

Dimensions:

Model Honda CB750 Hornet Triumph Trident 660 Seat Height 795 mm 805 mm Ground Clearance 140 mm 150 mm Wheelbase 1420 mm 1401 mm Fuel Capacity 15.2 litres 14 litres Wet Weight 192 kg 190 kg

The Honda Hornet has a seat height of 795mm, a wet weight of 192kg, and a fuel tank capacity of 15.2 litres. The Triumph Trident 660, on the other hand, is slightly lighter at 189kg wet and comes with a slightly taller 805mm seat height and a 14-litre fuel tank. While both bikes are quite close in terms of weight and accessibility, the Trident comes across a bit more compact, making it slightly easier for shorter riders, meanwhile, the Hornet will offers a marginally longer range per tank of fuel.

Features:

The Hornet comes equipped with a 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, ride-by-wire throttle, four riding modes - Sport, Standard, Rain and a custom user mode, traction control, cornering ABS and wheelie control. The electronics package on the Trident 660 is a bit simpler featuring a TFT-LCD hybrid dash with Bluetooth connectivity, three riding modes (Road, Rain and Sport), switchable traction control, and cornering ABS. The Hornet pulls slightly ahead here due to the additional ride mode and a more interactive instrument console.

Pricing:

Model Honda CB750 Hornet Triumph Trident 660 Ex-showroom Price Rs 8.60 Lakh Rs 8.25 Lakh

In India, the Honda CB750 Hornet has been launched at Rs 8.60 Lakh, while the Triumph Trident 660 is closely priced at Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Triumph’s aggressive pricing gives it a significant edge in terms of value, especially for a triple-cylinder middleweight from a premium brand.

Conclusion:

The CB750 Hornet offers more power, better electronic aids, and a sharper braking setup, appealing to those looking for performance with practicality. On the other hand, the Trident 660 delivers a refined and engaging ride with premium branding at a more accessible price point.