Honda CB750 Hornet Vs Triumph Trident 660: Specifications Comparison

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreHonda CB750 Hornet Vs Triumph Trident 660: Specifications ComparisonMaserati India Launched Two Open Top Models; MC20 Cielo and GranCabrio Goes On SaleYamaha's First Electric Scooter For India, Based On River Indie, Spied On TestNissan’s Entry-Level MPV Confirmed For India Launch Early In 2026
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome Package2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome PackageVolkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 Review: This Family Car Goes for 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Harrier EVAudi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yezdi Adventure 2025Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After Animals

Top 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Honda CB750 Hornet Vs Triumph Trident 660: Specifications Comparison

The CB750 Hornet is the newest street naked offering that locks horns with the Triumph Trident 660.
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 28, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda new CB750 Hornet sits above the CB650R
  • Trident 660 is the most affordable multi-cylinder motorcycle in Triumph’s portfolio
  • Spec-wise, the CB750 Hornet’s closest rival is the Trident 660

The middleweight naked motorcycle segment has become increasingly competitive, offering a blend of everyday usability, usable performance, and modern technology. The newest entrant in this space is Honda’s new CB750 Hornet and it goes up against the Triumph Trident 660. While the Hornet is Honda’s yet another offering in the middle-weight performance naked class, the Trident is Triumph approach to make the brand and the inline-triple experience more accessible. On that note, here is a detailed specifications comparison between the two motorcycles to help you decide which one best suits your riding needs.

 

Also Read: Honda CB750 Hornet Launched In India At Rs 8.60 Lakh

Honda CB 750 Hornet Vs Triumph Trident 660 comparison carandbike edited 2

Engine:

ModelHonda CB750 HornetTriumph Trident 660
Displacement755 cc660 cc
Max Power90.6 bhp80 bhp
Peak Torque75 Nm64 Nm
Gearbox6-speed6-speed

The Honda CB750 Hornet is powered by a 755cc parallel-twin engine that produces 90.6 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. It uses a 270-degree crankshaft for a V-twin-like character and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. In the case of the Triumph, the Trident 660 features a 660cc inline-triple engine, delivering 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. While the Hornet leads in outright power and torque, the Trident offers the distinctive character of a triple-cylinder motor. Both bikes strike a balance between sporty character and performance while maintaining everyday usability, but it is the Hornet the leads the game in this department.

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX Unveiled

Honda CB 750 Hornet Vs Triumph Trident 660 comparison carandbike edited 3

Cycle Parts:

ModelHonda CB750 HornetTriumph Trident 660
Front Suspension41mm Showa SFF-BP USD41mm Showa SFF-BP USD
Rear SuspensionPro-Link monoshock with 5-step preload adjustmentShowa Monoshock RSU with preload adjustment
Front BrakesTwin 296mm discs280 mm disc brake
Rear Brakes240mm disc240 mm disc brake

The CB750 Hornet is built around a steel diamond frame, 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD forks at the front, and a Pro-Link monoshock with 5-step preload-adjustment at the rear. Braking duties are handled by dual 296mm front discs with radial calipers and a single 240mm rear disc. Meanwhile, the Trident 660 uses a tubular steel perimeter frame with Showa 41mm USD separate function forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking duties on the Triumph are handled by twin 310mm discs with two-piston calipers up front and a single 255mm disc at the rear. While both bikes use high-quality Showa suspension and ride on 17-inch wheels. The Hornet offers a more powerful front brake setup, suggesting slightly better braking performance.

 

Also Read: Honda X-ADV 750 Launched In India At Rs 11.90 Lakh

Honda CB 750 Hornet Vs Triumph Trident 660 comparison carandbike edited 4

Dimensions:

ModelHonda CB750 HornetTriumph Trident 660
Seat Height795 mm805 mm
Ground Clearance140 mm150 mm
Wheelbase1420 mm1401 mm
Fuel Capacity15.2 litres14 litres
Wet Weight192 kg190 kg

The Honda Hornet has a seat height of 795mm, a wet weight of 192kg, and a fuel tank capacity of 15.2 litres. The Triumph Trident 660, on the other hand, is slightly lighter at 189kg wet and comes with a slightly taller 805mm seat height and a 14-litre fuel tank. While both bikes are quite close in terms of weight and accessibility, the Trident comes across a bit more compact, making it slightly easier for shorter riders, meanwhile, the Hornet will offers a marginally longer range per tank of fuel.

 

Also Read: Triumph Trident 660 Review

Honda CB 750 Hornet Vs Triumph Trident 660 comparison carandbike edited 5 1
Features:

The Hornet comes equipped with a 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, ride-by-wire throttle, four riding modes - Sport, Standard, Rain and a custom user mode, traction control, cornering ABS and wheelie control. The electronics package on the Trident 660 is a bit simpler featuring a TFT-LCD hybrid dash with Bluetooth connectivity, three riding modes (Road, Rain and Sport), switchable traction control, and cornering ABS. The Hornet pulls slightly ahead here due to the additional ride mode and a more interactive instrument console.

 

Also Read: Honda Rebel 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.12 Lakh

Honda CB 750 Hornet Vs Triumph Trident 660 comparison carandbike edited 6

Pricing:

ModelHonda CB750 HornetTriumph Trident 660
Ex-showroom PriceRs 8.60 LakhRs 8.25 Lakh

In India, the Honda CB750 Hornet has been launched at Rs 8.60 Lakh, while the Triumph Trident 660 is closely priced at Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Triumph’s aggressive pricing gives it a significant edge in terms of value, especially for a triple-cylinder middleweight from a premium brand.

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Launched At Rs. 2.94 Lakh

Honda CB 750 Hornet Vs Triumph Trident 660 comparison carandbike edited 7

Conclusion:

The CB750 Hornet offers more power, better electronic aids, and a sharper braking setup, appealing to those looking for performance with practicality. On the other hand, the Trident 660 delivers a refined and engaging ride with premium branding at a more accessible price point.

# Honda CB750 Hornet# Triumph Trident 660# Honda Motorcycles# Triumph Motorcycles# Honda CB750 Hornet Rivals# Triumph Trident 660 Rivals# Honda CB750 Hornet specifications# Triumph Trident 660 specifications# Honda CB750 Hornet Price# Triumph Trident 660 Price# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story# carandbike daily
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Launched alongside its more powerful sibling, the CB1000 Hornet SP, the motorcycle is among the newest premium bikes from Honda in India
    Honda CB750 Hornet Launched In India At Rs 8.60 Lakh
  • The legacy Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has taken 76 years to cross this milestone spanning a journey that began way back in 1949.
    Honda Crosses The Big Milestone Of Making 500 Million Motorcycles Globally
  • The X-ADV 750 is an adventure-focused maxi-scooter which gets a 745 cc parallel-twin engine, making it the most powerful petrol-powered scooter on sale in India.
    Honda X-ADV 750 Launched In India At Rs 11.90 Lakh
  • Limited to 1200 units, the bike features a unique livery, lightweight components, premium cycle parts and more committed ergonomics.
    Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX Unveiled
  • Triumph is all set to launch a new variant of its Scrambler 400 X in India, with the main difference being the addition of cross-spoke wheels.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Teased Ahead Of Launch

Latest News

  • The CB750 Hornet is the newest street naked offering that locks horns with the Triumph Trident 660.
    Honda CB750 Hornet Vs Triumph Trident 660: Specifications Comparison
  • Maserati's range in India is expanding with the introduction of two new open-top models.
    Maserati India Launched Two Open Top Models; MC20 Cielo and GranCabrio Goes On Sale
  • This product will be the result of the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer’s partnership with River
    Yamaha's First Electric Scooter For India, Based On River Indie, Spied On Test
  • The new Nissan MPV, which will be mechanically related to the popular Renault Triber, will kickstart the Japanese carmaker’s renewed product offensive in the Indian market.
    Nissan’s Entry-Level MPV Confirmed For India Launch Early In 2026
  • The M2 CS also sheds 30 kg over the standard M2 with the 0-100 kmph sprint time reduced by 0.2 seconds.
    BMW M2 CS Debuts With 523 bhp In-Line Six; No Manual Gearbox
  • Over three years ago, an image from a presentation had confirmed that the E-Duke was in the works.
    KTM E-Duke Electric Prototype Makes First Public Appearance
  • All 30 units of this edition have been spoken for within a month of its launch.
    Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition Sold Out Within Weeks Of Launch In India
  • Antonio Filosa has held various roles within Stellantis over the years and has over 25 years of experience in the automotive sector
    Antonio Filosa Appointed CEO Of Stellantis
  • Key updates include a 13.1-inch touchscreen, new driver drowsiness detector, new accessory packs and minor cosmetic tweaks.
    2026 Land Rover Defender Revealed With Larger Touchscreen, Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control
  • In a media interaction, Nissan India MD Saurabh Vatsa confirmed the company will roll out three new products over the course of the next 24 months, two of which will be based on the Alliance’s CMF-B architecture.
    Upcoming Nissan SUVs Won’t Get A Diesel Engine; Duster-Based 5-Seat SUV Confirmed For Mid-2026 Launch
  • Home
  • News
  • bike
  • Honda CB750 Hornet Vs Triumph Trident 660: Specifications Comparison