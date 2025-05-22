Login
Honda Crosses The Big Milestone Of Making 500 Million Motorcycles Globally

The legacy Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has taken 76 years to cross this milestone spanning a journey that began way back in 1949.
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 22, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The milestone crossed is for Petrol/motor powered motorcyles
  • Brand's 500 millionth vehicle was an Activa
  • Honda currently has 37 plants in 23 countries

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Honda has crossed a major milestone when it comes to making Petrol/motor powered motorcyles globally. The brand has announced that it has just crossed the 500 production million mark of such vehicles and it has taken it 76 years to do so. The company began mass-production of motorcycles in 1949 with the Dream D-Type. The 500 millionth vehicle, a Honda Activa rolled out from company's Vithalpur plant in Gujarat. 

 

Honda Dream D tye

Dream D-Type was first-ever motorcycle built by the manufacturer.

 

Honda’s first motorcycle outside of Japan was built in at its first overseas production facility in Belgium in 1963. It took the brand 48 years (in 1997) to cross the 100 million-unit production milestone while the 200 million mark was breached in 2008. The next 100 million was done in just 6 years (2014) while cumulative global production reached 400 million units in 2019.

 

Also Read: Honda X-ADV 750 Launched In India At Rs 11.90 Lakh

 

Toshihiro Mibe, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer, Honda Motor Co said,  “In the motorcycle business, we have built the trust of our customers through our many products and services, which has enabled us to achieve a cumulative production volume of 500 million units. I would like to thank our customers and all stakeholders who were involved in achieving this milestone, from development to production, sales, and service.”

 

honda x adv 750 launched in india at rs 1190 lakh

The brand's latest launch in India is the X-ADV 750 maxi-style scooter.

 

The brand currently has an annual production capacity of more than 20 million units in 23 countries and regions and 37 plants. In India alone Honda has 4 plants and one of them in Gujarat will become its largest global facility with a planned expansion by 2027. 
 

