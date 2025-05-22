Honda Crosses The Big Milestone Of Making 500 Million Motorcycles Globally

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Honda has crossed a major milestone when it comes to making Petrol/motor powered motorcyles globally. The brand has announced that it has just crossed the 500 production million mark of such vehicles and it has taken it 76 years to do so. The company began mass-production of motorcycles in 1949 with the Dream D-Type. The 500 millionth vehicle, a Honda Activa rolled out from company's Vithalpur plant in Gujarat.

Dream D-Type was first-ever motorcycle built by the manufacturer.

Honda’s first motorcycle outside of Japan was built in at its first overseas production facility in Belgium in 1963. It took the brand 48 years (in 1997) to cross the 100 million-unit production milestone while the 200 million mark was breached in 2008. The next 100 million was done in just 6 years (2014) while cumulative global production reached 400 million units in 2019.

Also Read: Honda X-ADV 750 Launched In India At Rs 11.90 Lakh

Toshihiro Mibe, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer, Honda Motor Co said, “In the motorcycle business, we have built the trust of our customers through our many products and services, which has enabled us to achieve a cumulative production volume of 500 million units. I would like to thank our customers and all stakeholders who were involved in achieving this milestone, from development to production, sales, and service.”

The brand's latest launch in India is the X-ADV 750 maxi-style scooter.

The brand currently has an annual production capacity of more than 20 million units in 23 countries and regions and 37 plants. In India alone Honda has 4 plants and one of them in Gujarat will become its largest global facility with a planned expansion by 2027.

