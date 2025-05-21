Honda X-ADV 750 Launched In India At Rs 11.90 Lakh

Shortly after being teased on the company’s social media platforms, the Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India X-ADV 750 has been launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 11.90 lakh. The premium maxi-scooter offering will be available through Honda's BigWing dealerships across the country, with deliveries slated to commence in June.

The X-ADV 750 gets a 745 cc parallel twin engine, which makes 57.7 bhp.

The X-ADV 750 is a unique model in Honda’s global lineup, combining elements of a maxi-scooter and an adventure motorcycle. Its unconventional design includes a tall, muscular stance, a dual-LED headlight setup with integrated DRLs, a transparent windscreen, knuckle guards, and sharply contoured bodywork. It also features an upswept exhaust. Two colour options will be offered: Pearl Glare White and Graphite Black.

The X-ADV 750 is powered by a 745 cc parallel-twin engine, churning out 57.7 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 69 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm. It uses a six-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) with chain drive. The DCT supports three operation modes, while riding modes include Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and a customisable User mode. The scooter is equipped with ride-by-wire throttle and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and can clock a top speed of 168 kmph.

The 5-inch colour TFT display offers connectivity through Honda's RoadSync app.

Feature-wise, the X-ADV 750 comes with a 5-inch full-colour TFT display that supports Bluetooth smartphone connectivity via the Honda RoadSync app. This allows riders to manage calls, messages, navigation, and music through voice commands. Additional equipment includes cruise control, ABS, and keyless ignition. A USB Type-C charging port is located beneath the 22-litre under-seat storage compartment.

The scooter is built on a tubular steel frame. Suspension duties are handled by 41mm USD front forks with 153 mm of travel and a rear monoshock with 150 mm of travel and adjustable preload. It rides on 17-inch front and 15-inch rear wire-spoke wheels. The braking system includes dual 296 mm front discs with radial-mount four-piston calipers and a 240 mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper, supported by dual-channel ABS.

It has no direct rivals in the Indian market.

The X-ADV 750 joins Honda’s premium lineup in India alongside the recently launched Rebel 500, which is priced at Rs 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom). Imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the X-ADV targets a niche market segment with no direct rivals currently available in the country, with the far-fetched being the BMW C 400 GT. It is also the most expensive petrol-powered scooter on sale in India, currently.