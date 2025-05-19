Honda Rebel 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.12 Lakh

Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India has launched the Rebel 500 in the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of Rs 5.12 lakh. The Rebel 500 is a cruiser-style motorcycle which has been available internationally for generations. In India, it will be offered exclusively in three cities, including Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with deliveries slated to begin in June 2025. The motorcycle is available in a single variant.

Also Read: Honda CB650R, CBR650R With E-Clutch Tech Launched In India

The Rebel 500 has a seat height of 690 mm.

The Rebel 500 has a low-slung cruiser design, featuring a low seat height of 690mm. This makes it one of the lowest seat height motorcycles currently on sale in the country. Other styling bits include a steeply raked fuel tank and a round LED headlamp, with all lighting components being fully LED. It will be offered in a single colour option: Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic.

Also Read: 2025 Honda Dio 125 Launched At Rs 96,749; Gets TFT Display

Gets a 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine.

As for cycle parts, the Rebel 500 gets telescopic front forks and dual Showa shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties is taken care of by a 296mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, paired with dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on Dunlop tyres with a 130/90-16 section at the front and 150/80-16 at the rear. On the feature front, it gets a round inverted LCD unit that displays essential riding information.

To be sold only in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram initially.

Powering the Rebel 500 is a 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, putting out 45.59 bhp and 43.3 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle will be retailed through Honda’s premium BigWing dealership network. In India, it will compete with the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650, and the Kawasaki Eliminator.