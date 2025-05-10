Honda CB650R, CBR650R With E-Clutch Tech Launched In India
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on May 10, 2025
Highlights
- New E-Clutch equipped variants cost Rs 40,000 more
- E-Clutch tech allows riders to change gears without needing the clutch lever
- Both bikes get no other changes
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2025 CB650R and CBR650R with its E-Clutch Technology priced at Rs 9.60 lakh and Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the two bikes around Rs 40,000 more expensive than the non-E-Clutch equipped models already on sale in the country. Honda says that bookings for both motorcycles are now open, with deliveries to start by end-May.
The biggest talking point for both motorcycles in without a doubt the E-Clutch Technology that allows users to change gears without needing to modulate the clutch lever. The system, however, does not delete the clutch lever, instead continuing to offer riders the option to manually engage the clutch while rolling through the gears. The E-Clutch system made its global debut in late 2023 and is already offered on the CB650R and CBR650R in global markets.
“We are excited to bring the new CB650R and CBR650R for our Indian riders, with the revolutionary E-Clutch technology. The standard variants of both these models were introduced earlier this year & they received a phenomenal response. With the introduction of the E-Clutch equipped variants, we believe this will further elevate the customer’s riding experience while strengthening Honda’s position in the premium motorcycle space,” said Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.
Aside from the inclusion of E-Clutch technology, the rest of the motorcycle is identical to the updated model that was launched in India earlier this year. Powering both bikes is the same 649 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four, petrol engine developing a peak 94 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. Suspension duties are handled by a 41 mm inverted front fork from Showa and a monoshock at the rear, while stopping power comes via twin 310 mm discs up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.
The colour options, too, are unchanged. The CB650R is offered in Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic paint finishes, while the CBR650R can be had in Grand Prix Red or Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.
