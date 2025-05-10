Honda CB650R, CBR650R With E-Clutch Tech Launched In India

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Kia Syros Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To AvoidHonda CB650R, CBR650R With E-Clutch Tech Launched In IndiaVolkswagen Golf GTI Bookings Closed; First Batch AllotedMG Windsor EV 38 kWh In-Depth Review: City Friendly EV Offers Much ValueTriumph Scrambler 400 X Offered With Free 10 Year Warranty Till May 31
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: Form And Function | carandbikeMG Windsor EV Real-World Range Tested: 3 Things We Like And 3 Things We Don’t!Kia Syros Review | 3 Reasons | Features, Specifications, Pricing and Rivals
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai PalisadeSkoda KamiqTata New AltrozJeep Grand WagoneerLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Honda CB650R, CBR650R With E-Clutch Tech Launched In India

The CB650R with E-Clutch is priced at Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom), while the CBR650R E-Clutch is priced at Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 10, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New E-Clutch equipped variants cost Rs 40,000 more
  • E-Clutch tech allows riders to change gears without needing the clutch lever
  • Both bikes get no other changes

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2025 CB650R and CBR650R with its E-Clutch Technology priced at Rs 9.60 lakh and Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the two bikes around Rs 40,000 more expensive than the non-E-Clutch equipped models already on sale in the country. Honda says that bookings for both motorcycles are now open, with deliveries to start by end-May.

 

Also read: Two-Wheeler Sales April 2025: Hero Dips Due To Production Pause; TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth
 

Honda CBR 650 R

The biggest talking point for both motorcycles in without a doubt the E-Clutch Technology that allows users to change gears without needing to modulate the clutch lever. The system, however, does not delete the clutch lever, instead continuing to offer riders the option to manually engage the clutch while rolling through the gears. The E-Clutch system made its global debut in late 2023 and is already offered on the CB650R and CBR650R in global markets.

Honda CB 650 R e clutch teased india launch carandbike edited 4

Also read: 2025 Honda Dio 125 Launched At Rs 96,749; Gets TFT Display
 

“We are excited to bring the new CB650R and CBR650R for our Indian riders, with the revolutionary E-Clutch technology. The standard variants of both these models were introduced earlier this year & they received a phenomenal response. With the introduction of the E-Clutch equipped variants, we believe this will further elevate the customer’s riding experience while strengthening Honda’s position in the premium motorcycle space,” said Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

 

Aside from the inclusion of E-Clutch technology, the rest of the motorcycle is identical to the updated model that was launched in India earlier this year. Powering both bikes is the same 649 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four, petrol engine developing a peak 94 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. Suspension duties are handled by a 41 mm inverted front fork from Showa and a monoshock at the rear, while stopping power comes via twin 310 mm discs up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.

 

Also Read: Honda CB300R Recalled Over Faulty Headlight

 

Honda CB 650 R

The colour options, too, are unchanged. The CB650R is offered in Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic paint finishes, while the CBR650R can be had in Grand Prix Red or Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. 

# Honda CBR650R# Honda E-Clutch# Honda CB650R# Honda CB650R E-Clutch# Honda CBR650R E-Clutch# Honda CB650R E-Clutch price# Honda CBR650R E-Clutch price# Bikes# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Along with the faired CBR650R, its naked sibling too will be offered with an E-Clutch version.
    Honda CB650R E-Clutch Teased; India Launch Soon
  • The updated CBR650R was launched in India in January 2025, and the E-Clutch variant, already available overseas, is expected to join the lineup in India this month.
    Honda CBR650R E-Clutch India Launch Soon
  • The CB650 twins will be Honda’s first bikes to get the new E-Clutch technology that debuted earlier this year.
    EICMA 2023: Updated Honda CB650R, CBR650R Gain E-Clutch, Revised Styling And Features
  • There is no specified timeline for the implementation of the E-Clutch to production motorcycles
    Honda Introduces E-Clutch Tech For Motorcycles
  • The 2022 Honda CBR650R arrives as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit and is available exclusively through the Honda BigWing Topline showrooms. It gets minor upgrades for the new model year.
    2022 Honda CBR650R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.35 Lakh

Latest News

  • The CB650R with E-Clutch is priced at Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom), while the CBR650R E-Clutch is priced at Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Honda CB650R, CBR650R With E-Clutch Tech Launched In India
  • Volkswagen India had opened bookings for the Golf GTI on May 5, 2025.
    Volkswagen Golf GTI Bookings Closed; First Batch Alloted
  • The motorcycle was otherwise offered with a standard warranty of 2 years/ unlimited kilometres
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X Offered With Free 10 Year Warranty Till May 31
  • The new Monster, as well as the new DesertX will get the new 890 cc, 90-degree, v-twin engine which is currently used in the Panigale V2 and Multistrada V2.
    2026 Ducati DesertX & Monster To Get 890 cc V-Twin Engine
  • The company chalks up its decision to increasing forex rates, which went up by approximately 10 per cent over the past four months
    Mercedes-Benz India Announces Staggered Price Hike For Models Between June And September 2025
  • After the price hike, the MG Windsor EV Pro is now priced at Rs. 18.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
    MG Windsor EV Pro Bags 8,000 Bookings In 24 Hours; Price Now Hiked By Rs. 60,000
  • The Ducati Panigale V4 R is the brand’s flagship track-focussed superbike that sits between the Panigale V4 S and Ducati’s MotoGP bikes.
    2026 Ducati Panigale V4 R Likely To Be Introduced
  • According to what we’ve been told, the motorcycle will be notably more expensive than the Scrambler 400 X, while sporting a few changes on the cosmetic front
    Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Coming Soon: All We Know So Far
  • The Kia Clavis is essentially the facelifted Carens that will be sold alongside the latter as a more premium offering. But just how different are they?
    Kia Carens Clavis vs Kia Carens: What’s Different?
  • The Speed Triple RX will most likely be a more feature-packed and sportier version of the Speed Triple RS
    Triumph Speed Triple RX Teased; Global Unveil On May 13

Research More on Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R
8.0

Honda CBR650R

Starts at ₹ 9.35 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View CBR650R Specifications
View CBR650R Features

Popular Honda Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Honda CB650R, CBR650R With E-Clutch Tech Launched In India