Honda CB650R E-Clutch Teased; India Launch Soon

Shortly after Honda BigWing India teased the launch of the CBR65R E-Clutch on its social media platform, the brand has now teased the CB650R E-Clutch model as well. Notably, the E-Clutch technology is already available globally for both models, while the Indian variants have only been available with a 6-speed transmission.

For a brief on how the system works, the E-Clutch lets riders shift gears and stop or start the bike without using the clutch lever. It kicks in as soon as the engine is on and helps prevent stalling. Riders can still use the clutch manually if they want, and the system turns itself back on shortly after. Honda had first introduced the E-Clutch tech in October 2023, the system combines elements of quick-shifters, traditional manual clutches, and Honda’s Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). With an E-Clutch, the system retains standard clutch and transmission hardware, while adding only around 2.8 kg of additional weight.

In terms of the rest of the mechanical bits, the Honda CB650R E-Clutch and standard variant both are powered by the same 649 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor that is rated to produce a maximum power output of 94 bhp at 12,000 rpm and peak torque of 63 Nm at 9,500 rpm. Besides the 6-speed gearbox, the motorcycle also comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for traction on low traction surfaces. Lastly, except for the different clutch cover on the engine, the rest of the bike’s design and cycle parts remain unchanged from the standard model.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Honda currently retails the standard CB650R in India at Rs 9.20 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. For the E-Clutch variant, we expect Honda to charge a premium of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 additional.