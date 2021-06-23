Top 5 Highlights: Honda CB650R

Here are the top 5 highlights of the 2021 Honda CB650R, which was launched in India in March 2021.
authorBy Kingshuk Dutta
23-Jun-21 04:18 PM IST
Top 5 Highlights: Honda CB650R banner
Highlights
  • The Honda CB650R Neo Sports Cafe Racer is priced at Rs. 8.67 lakh
  • This is the first time that Honda launched the CB650R in India
  • It goes up against the Triumph Trident 660 & Kawasaki Z650

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched the 2021 CB650R along with the 2021 CBR650R in India. The Honda CB650 is priced at Rs. 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Haryana). It is a motorcycle with a neo-retro design and is based on the more popular CBR650R supersport. While the motorcycle has been on sale in global markets for a few years now, this is the first time that Honda launched the CB650R in India. Here are top 5 highlights of the Honda CB650R.

qj86uois

(The motorcycle gets a 649 cc in-line four-cylinder engine which makes 86 bhp at 12,000 rpm along with 57.5 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. The engine is paired a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch)

npsj2rcc

(The CB650R gets Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF BP) forks up front which are adjustable for spring preload and a monoshock at the rear which gets 7-step adjustability. The motorcycle also gets twin disc brakes up front with radially mounted 4-piston callipers and a single disc at the rear, with a single-piston calliper. The CB650R weighs in at 206 kg)

nhg40jrg

(The instrument console appears to be slightly bigger than the previous generation model, and under the 810 mm seat there's a USB Type C socket to allow charging of mobile phones and other equipment while on the move. The visual changes to the bike are minimal, although the side panels will be slightly smaller than before, enhancing the design, and the rear mudguard is now constructed from steel rather than plastic)

dvq36s14

(The Honda CB650R goes up against the Triumph Trident 660 and the Kawasaki Z650. At Rs. 8.67 lakh, the Honda is the most expensive 650 cc naked sport motorcycle among the three)

llch71k8

(The neo-retro Honda CB650R gets full-LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, slip/assist clutch, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) or traction control. The HSTC optimises torque output at the rear wheel and reduces wheel-slip. The system can be switched off and on as well. There's also an LCD display with a negative backlit that looks functional and packs in plenty of information.)

