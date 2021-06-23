Top 5 Highlights: Honda CB650R
Here are the top 5 highlights of the 2021 Honda CB650R, which was launched in India in March 2021.
Highlights
- The Honda CB650R Neo Sports Cafe Racer is priced at Rs. 8.67 lakh
- This is the first time that Honda launched the CB650R in India
- It goes up against the Triumph Trident 660 & Kawasaki Z650
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched the 2021 CB650R along with the 2021 CBR650R in India. The Honda CB650 is priced at Rs. 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Haryana). It is a motorcycle with a neo-retro design and is based on the more popular CBR650R supersport. While the motorcycle has been on sale in global markets for a few years now, this is the first time that Honda launched the CB650R in India. Here are top 5 highlights of the Honda CB650R.
