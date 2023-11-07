EICMA 2023: Updated Honda CB650R, CBR650R Gain E-Clutch, Revised Styling And Features
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
07-Nov-23 05:20 PM IST
Honda unveiled its updated 2024 model year line-up for global markets at EICMA 2023. The line-up includes multiple new and upgraded models, with Honda confirming its recently revealed E-Clutch technology will be available on production bikes from 2024. The models that will get it first are the 2024 CB650R and CBR650R siblings, which, aside from the E-Clutch tech, have also received design updates.
Also read: Honda Introduces E-Clutch Tech For Motorcycles
The E-Clutch tech essentially is similar to intelligent manual transmissions (iMT) in cars in the way that the motorcycle’s onboard computer assists with engaging and disengaging the clutch automatically to smoothen out gearshifts. However, unlike the iMT unit in a car, the E-Clutch still offers the rider the option to manually override the clutch using the physical clutch lever on the handlebar.
CB650R gets a more angled headlamp, revised tank extesnions and a redesigned tail.
Moving to the cosmetic upgrades, both motorcycles get some noticeable tweaks to the design. The CB650R gets a revised seat and new fuel tank extensions. The fairing below the seat seems to have been elongated and stretches beyond the seat and houses a new, larger tail lamp. The older CB650R saw the seat extend all the way to the rear with the tail lamp sitting in a recess below. The motorcycle also gets a new 5.0-inch digital instrument cluster that supports turn-by-turn navigation, along with revised switchgear.
Also read: Honda SC e: Electric Scooter Concept Debuts With Swappable Batteries
Both the CB650R and CBR650R get a new 5.0-inch digital instrument cluster.
The CBR650R also gets notable design updates with a redesigned cowl, new LED headlamps and new fairing, with additional ducts and vents. As with its sibling, the CBR650R also gets a redesigned seat and tail lamp and also gains the new 5.0-inch digital instrument screen.
Also read: EICMA 2023: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Showcased
CBR650R gain a revised design with a sleeker cowl and revised headlamps.
In terms of performance, neither bike has received any change to the specifications. Both still use the same 649 cc, four-cylinder unit developing 94 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The E-Clutch equipped models gain 2 kg over the standard models. Do note that the Europe-spec bikes develop more power than the ones on sale in India. The current India-spec CB650 siblings develop 86 bhp and 57.5 Nm.
Redesigned tail section gets larger tail-lamp and revised seat design.
Expect the updated CB650 siblings to make their way to India sometime in 2024 with both bikes currently on sale in the country. It however remains to be seen if Honda will offer the option of the E-Clutch tech on India-spec models.
