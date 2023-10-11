Login

Honda Introduces E-Clutch Tech For Motorcycles

There is no specified timeline for the implementation of the E-Clutch to production motorcycles
By Janak Sorap

2 mins read

11-Oct-23 11:36 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The E-Clutch will assist in starting, shifting and stopping
  • The rider can override the system for manual operation of the clutch
  • Does not require major changes to the existing engine layouts

A few years back car brands introduced auto gear shift technology for cars which has picked up pretty well and is a sweet compromise between the convenience of an automatic transmission and the control of a manual gearbox. Now, the same technology has made its way into motorcycles as Honda has announced a new E-Clutch mechanism for geared motorcycles aimed to smoothen out clutch control operation.

The brand claims the E-Clutch to be the world’s first automatic clutch operation for multi-gear manual transmission in motorcycles. The clutch system is electronically controlled with the help of solenoids to disengage and engage the clutch in a smooth and non-jerky manner. The automatic operation of the clutch will assist during starting, shifting to a higher or lower gear and at the time of coming to a halt. The rider can override the system at any given time as the clutch lever will be present at the standard location and the operation of it continues to be as it is on most motorcycles today. According to Honda, the E-Clutch will provide “instantaneous, fine-tuned clutch control for optimum performance in situations where the driving force changes.”

 

Also Read: Honda Patents Auto-Adjusting Windshield For Gold Wing

Honda believes that the new tech will allow the rider to comfortably concentrate on the pleasure of riding. In our opinion, the other perspective worth considering is that the E-Clutch tech is a more economical solution to provide the convenience of a non-geared experience on a geared bike. In our books, it makes a lot of sense for those who commute extensively in stop-and-go traffic on a daily basis and on the other end for touring motorcycles, where one can let the system take care of the clutch operation until required.

 

The implementation of the mechanism doesn’t require major changes to the existing engine layouts. Honda feels that the application is more suited to “fun” motorcycles and will be introduced “over time”. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Honda Africa Twin To Get Direct Injection, Radar-Powered Safety Tech

Of course, this is not the first innovation the company has devised for clutch operation. The Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) is a tried and tested tech that is very much on offer on production bikes like the Africa Twin, Gold Wing and the NT1100 sold in the international markets. 

 

The E-Clutch tech isn’t that complicated of a tech, considering the testing and programming for the control unit for smooth operation of the mechanism in different scenarios will take some time before Honda introduces the technology to production motorcycles. That said, will there be an option to choose between a DCT or E-Clutch on motorcycles like the Africa Twin? Only time will tell.

# Honda E-Clutch# Automatic Clutch# two -wheeler# motorcycles# New technology

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

BMW iX2 All-Electric SUV-Coupe Debuts With 449 km Range
BMW iX2 All-Electric SUV-Coupe Debuts With 449 km Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18906 second ago

The iX2 is positioned above the iX1 in BMW’s line-up and will initially only be offered in a single variant.

Second Generation BMW X2 Unveiled
Second Generation BMW X2 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-17254 second ago

BMW will offer the vehicle with three powertrain options globally which includes two petrol powered variants and one with a diesel engine

Isuzu Delivers S-Cab And Hi-Lander To Telangana Fire Department
Isuzu Delivers S-Cab And Hi-Lander To Telangana Fire Department
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-12643 second ago

Isuzu has handed over a total of 34 S-Cab commercial pickups and 5 Hi-Lander vehicles.

Honda Introduces E-Clutch Tech For Motorcycles
Honda Introduces E-Clutch Tech For Motorcycles
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-10729 second ago

There is no specified timeline for the implementation of the E-Clutch to production motorcycles

Tork Motors Partners With Bolt.Earth To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure For Its Customers
Tork Motors Partners With Bolt.Earth To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure For Its Customers
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-6822 second ago

This collaboration is aimed at enhancing the accessibility of charging infrastructure for Tork Motors' customers.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: New Pics Emerge Alongside Fresh Details
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: New Pics Emerge Alongside Fresh Details
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be lighter than the outgoing Himalayan 411 and will be powered by Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, making just under 40 bhp.

2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X Launched: Priced At Rs. 2.63 Lakh
2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X Launched: Priced At Rs. 2.63 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The made-in-India Triumph Scrambler 400 X is the second Triumph manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India, in collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles after the Triumph Speed 400.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid Revealed: World's First Strong Hybrid Motorcycle
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid Revealed: World's First Strong Hybrid Motorcycle
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The Ninja 7 Hybrid runs on a strong hybrid system that blends the capabilities of an ICE with an electric motor, providing strong performance.

Mini Countryman Shadow Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 49 Lakh
Mini Countryman Shadow Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 49 Lakh
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

This limited-run variant of the Countryman will be limited to just 24 units

2024 Isuzu D-Max Revealed; Gets Revised Styling And Feature Updates
2024 Isuzu D-Max Revealed; Gets Revised Styling And Feature Updates
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The facelift arrives about four years after the third-gen pick-up was first shown to the public.

Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS New Hue Edition Launched
Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS New Hue Edition Launched
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Special editions of the CB350 series offer unique colour schemes and cost about Rs 1,500 more than the standard models.

Honda Teases New Liveries For the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS
Honda Teases New Liveries For the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

New colour schemes with gold pinstriping to be on offer for the 350 cc models

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Revealed On Social Media
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Revealed On Social Media
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Short clip shared on social media provides the first official look at the undisguised Himalayan 452.

Hero MotoCorp Trademarks Hurikan, Hurikan 440 Names
Hero MotoCorp Trademarks Hurikan, Hurikan 440 Names
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

New names could be used for models based on the new 440 platform co-developed with Harley-Davidson.

BMW CE 02 Production Begins At TVS' Hosur Plant
BMW CE 02 Production Begins At TVS' Hosur Plant
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

4 days ago

With the completion of a decade of partnership, the two companies have developed and launched five motorcycles under the 310 cc series

