Honda Patents Auto-Adjusting Windshield For Gold Wing
By Janak Sorap
2 mins read
06-Oct-23 03:13 PM IST
Highlights
- Auto-adjusting windscreen patent filed in Japan by Honda
- Utilises cameras, microphone and the bike’s ECU for receiving information
- To be introduced in the next-generation Gold Wing model
Out of Honda's extensive portfolio, the Gold Wing has always been at the forefront of technological innovation, and the latest development is an auto-adjusting windshield designed to enhance rider comfort and convenience. The company has filed a patent in Japan for the Gold Wing. This advanced feature may seem extravagant at this point but will serve an effective purpose in future Honda models.
The patent application outlines Honda's auto-adjusting windshield system. It incorporates a microphone, cameras, and an electronic control unit (ECU) to ensure the windshield adapts to different riding scenarios. This innovation also aligns with Honda's plan to introduce voice-controlled systems in future Gold Wing models by reducing wind noise to make rider communication clearer. For the operation of the system, it has a microphone that’s mounted on the rider's helmet and two cameras positioned atop the mirrors facing the rider's face. Based on the information gathered, along with a handlebar-mounted control switch, the system works in tandem with the ECU, controlling the windshield's electric adjustment system.
The primary objective of this system is to minimise wind noise and buffeting. If the microphone detects wind noise, then, by factoring in the motorcycle's speed, the windshield is automatically adjusted to reduce noise and turbulence. This feature ensures a quieter and more comfortable riding experience, especially at higher speeds. Furthermore, to address the potential distractions posed by the windshield's movement, Honda employs an eye-tracking technology that monitors the rider's eye position and remains out of the rider's direct line of sight. This data allows the system to establish a range of optimal positions without obstructing the rider's vision. In addition to that, the rider will have the option to choose preset settings like ‘wind protection priority’ and ‘vision priority’, depending on the requirement.
Also Read: 2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour Launched At Rs 39.20 lakh
Honda's auto-adjusting windshield represents another step in the company's ongoing efforts to innovate the Gold Wing. With a growing list of features like front and rear radars, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warnings, and a frontal airbag, Honda is positioning the Gold Wing as a cutting-edge motorcycle equipped with the latest rider-assist technologies. Expect this tech to feature in the next-generation Gold Wing.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Honda Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
2 hours ago
Between July and September 2023, Tata Motors Group’s collective sales stood at 3,42,376 units, witnessing 7 per cent growth compared to what it sold during the same period in FY 2023.
3 hours ago
The flagship naked motorcycle is an extension of the fully-faired RR 310, and it is priced between Rs 2.43 lakh and Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom).
3 hours ago
With the completion of a decade of partnership, the two companies have developed and launched five motorcycles under the 310 cc series
3 hours ago
Bookings have been opened nationwide, with deliveries scheduled to coincide with the upcoming festive season
3 hours ago
A midlife update for Tata’s largest SUVs introduce styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept and more features.
5 hours ago
BYD sold 4,31,603 pure electric cars worldwide, during the third quarter of 2023, marking a significant 23 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.
6 hours ago
The system auto-adjusts the windscreen to improve rider comfort and ease
6 hours ago
One of Schramm's key achievements during his term was the successful expansion of the M brand with the M 1000 RR, M 1000 R, and M 1000 XR performance models
7 hours ago
Hyundai EV owners will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in US, Canada and Mexico
7 hours ago
Prices for the MG ZS EV now begin at Rs. 22.88 lakh and will go up to Rs. 25.90 lakh (ex-showroom India). The SUV continues to be offered in three variants – Excite, Exclusive and Exclusive Pro.
2 days ago
Higher-spec cycle parts and tweaks to the DesertX’s geometry makes the Rally version a whole lot cooler and wilder
3 days ago
The motorcycle was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom)
7 days ago
The highest displacement Pulsar will borrow the same mill from the Dominar 400
7 days ago
Earlier we saw MG refresh the ZS EV which was even in contention for the carandbike awards EV of the year. So now, we have the Jaguar I-Pace In India.
9 days ago
The text mule of the next-generation XPulse was spotted for the first time sporting the 210cc mill from the recently launched Karizma XMR