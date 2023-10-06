Login

Honda Patents Auto-Adjusting Windshield For Gold Wing

The system auto-adjusts the windscreen to improve rider comfort and ease
By Janak Sorap

2 mins read

06-Oct-23 03:13 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Auto-adjusting windscreen patent filed in Japan by Honda
  • Utilises cameras, microphone and the bike’s ECU for receiving information
  • To be introduced in the next-generation Gold Wing model

Out of Honda's extensive portfolio, the Gold Wing has always been at the forefront of technological innovation, and the latest development is an auto-adjusting windshield designed to enhance rider comfort and convenience. The company has filed a patent in Japan for the Gold Wing. This advanced feature may seem extravagant at this point but will serve an effective purpose in future Honda models.

The patent application outlines Honda's auto-adjusting windshield system. It incorporates a microphone, cameras, and an electronic control unit (ECU) to ensure the windshield adapts to different riding scenarios. This innovation also aligns with Honda's plan to introduce voice-controlled systems in future Gold Wing models by reducing wind noise to make rider communication clearer. For the operation of the system, it has a microphone that’s mounted on the rider's helmet and two cameras positioned atop the mirrors facing the rider's face. Based on the information gathered, along with a handlebar-mounted control switch, the system works in tandem with the ECU, controlling the windshield's electric adjustment system.

 

The primary objective of this system is to minimise wind noise and buffeting. If the microphone detects wind noise, then, by factoring in the motorcycle's speed, the windshield is automatically adjusted to reduce noise and turbulence. This feature ensures a quieter and more comfortable riding experience, especially at higher speeds. Furthermore, to address the potential distractions posed by the windshield's movement, Honda employs an eye-tracking technology that monitors the rider's eye position and remains out of the rider's direct line of sight. This data allows the system to establish a range of optimal positions without obstructing the rider's vision. In addition to that, the rider will have the option to choose preset settings like ‘wind protection priority’ and ‘vision priority’, depending on the requirement.

 

Also Read:  2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour Launched At Rs 39.20 lakh

Honda's auto-adjusting windshield represents another step in the company's ongoing efforts to innovate the Gold Wing. With a growing list of features like front and rear radars, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warnings, and a frontal airbag, Honda is positioning the Gold Wing as a cutting-edge motorcycle equipped with the latest rider-assist technologies. Expect this tech to feature in the next-generation Gold Wing.

