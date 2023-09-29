Login

2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour Launched At Rs 39.20 lakh

The flagship tourer will make its way to Indian shores through the CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

29-Sep-23 04:00 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Exclusively available through the premium BigWing Top Line dealerships
  • Available in a single DCT variant
  • HMSI has commenced bookings for its flagship motorcycle

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the latest iteration of its flagship tourer, the Gold Wing. Available in a single DCT variant, it comes with a sticker price of Rs 39.20 lakh (ex-showroom). This motorcycle now features a modern OBD2-compliant engine with no other mechanical changes. It will make its way to Indian shores through the CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan and will be exclusively available through Honda’s premium BigWing dealerships.

 

It gets a 7.0-inch full-colour TFT display, an extended electric screen, an airbag and a host of other equipment

 

The Honda Gold Wing Tour features a fully LED lighting system and a 7.0-inch full-colour TFT display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, offering essential riding, navigation, and audio information. Moreover, it gets an extended electric screen, Bluetooth connectivity with two USB-C sockets, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an airbag (only production motorcycle in the world at the moment to feature one), and a host of other equipment.

 

Also Read: Honda CB300F Launched With OBD-2 Compliant Engine; Priced At Rs 1.70 Lakh

 

Powering the Honda Gold Wing Tour is an 1833 cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 24-valve, flat six-cylinder engine, producing 125 bhp power and 170 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), which also includes a convenient creep forward and back function for low-speed manoeuvring. The motorcycle also incorporates electronics like a throttle-by-wire (TBW) system and four riding modes: Tour, Sport, Econ, and Rain.

 

This motorcycle now features a modern OBD2-compliant engine with no other mechanical changes

 

Commenting on the launch of the new Gold Wing Tour, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Honda's legendary Gold Wing Tour continues to set new standards in the modern touring category with class-leading luxury, comfort, performance, and safety. We are happy to announce that the new Gold Wing Tour bookings are now open and customer deliveries of this flagship luxury tourer will begin in India from October 2023 onwards.”

 

Also Read: 2023 Honda SP160 Launched At Rs 1.17 Lakh

 

The Gold Wing Tour is available in a single DCT variant with a gunmetal black metallic colour shade. Customers can book this flagship touring motorcycle at Honda’s exclusive BigWing dealerships in Gurugram (Haryana), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Kochi (Kerala), Hyderabad (Telangana), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), and Kolkata (West Bengal).

