2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour Launched At Rs 39.20 lakh
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
29-Sep-23 04:00 PM IST
Highlights
- Exclusively available through the premium BigWing Top Line dealerships
- Available in a single DCT variant
- HMSI has commenced bookings for its flagship motorcycle
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the latest iteration of its flagship tourer, the Gold Wing. Available in a single DCT variant, it comes with a sticker price of Rs 39.20 lakh (ex-showroom). This motorcycle now features a modern OBD2-compliant engine with no other mechanical changes. It will make its way to Indian shores through the CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan and will be exclusively available through Honda’s premium BigWing dealerships.
It gets a 7.0-inch full-colour TFT display, an extended electric screen, an airbag and a host of other equipment
The Honda Gold Wing Tour features a fully LED lighting system and a 7.0-inch full-colour TFT display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, offering essential riding, navigation, and audio information. Moreover, it gets an extended electric screen, Bluetooth connectivity with two USB-C sockets, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an airbag (only production motorcycle in the world at the moment to feature one), and a host of other equipment.
Also Read: Honda CB300F Launched With OBD-2 Compliant Engine; Priced At Rs 1.70 Lakh
Powering the Honda Gold Wing Tour is an 1833 cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 24-valve, flat six-cylinder engine, producing 125 bhp power and 170 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), which also includes a convenient creep forward and back function for low-speed manoeuvring. The motorcycle also incorporates electronics like a throttle-by-wire (TBW) system and four riding modes: Tour, Sport, Econ, and Rain.
This motorcycle now features a modern OBD2-compliant engine with no other mechanical changes
Commenting on the launch of the new Gold Wing Tour, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Honda's legendary Gold Wing Tour continues to set new standards in the modern touring category with class-leading luxury, comfort, performance, and safety. We are happy to announce that the new Gold Wing Tour bookings are now open and customer deliveries of this flagship luxury tourer will begin in India from October 2023 onwards.”
Also Read: 2023 Honda SP160 Launched At Rs 1.17 Lakh
The Gold Wing Tour is available in a single DCT variant with a gunmetal black metallic colour shade. Customers can book this flagship touring motorcycle at Honda’s exclusive BigWing dealerships in Gurugram (Haryana), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Kochi (Kerala), Hyderabad (Telangana), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), and Kolkata (West Bengal).
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Honda Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-16376 second ago
The DB12 is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes higher power figures than the DB11’s V12
-15080 second ago
On display will be an all-new electric sports car concept, concepts made from recycled materials and a new battery-swapping tech equipped scooter concept.
-14515 second ago
Answering questions about the company's current backlog of orders, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said that the company’s total number of pending orders is more than 3.2 lakh units.
-12050 second ago
The spy shots of the 2024 Audi Q7 reveal a new grille design, altered placement of the LED DRLs and a revised alloy wheel design
-9997 second ago
The highest displacement Pulsar will borrow the same mill from the Dominar 400
-9879 second ago
The European electric vehicle market is currently grappling with decreased demand due to factors such as high inflation and reductions in subsidies
-3827 second ago
The flagship tourer will make its way to Indian shores through the CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan
31 minutes ago
Targeted at the compact and mid-size segments, the new MaxGuard range claims to offer greater durability and grip in wet road conditions.
-1068 second ago
The first-ever MotoGP race held at the Buddh International Circuit was a successful one that witnessed everything from action, challenges, drama and more.
-834 second ago
BMW Motorrad took the wraps off the all-new R 1300 GS adventure motorcycle, which now becomes the flagship ADV from the Bavarian manufacturer. Here are the top 5 highlights.
26 days ago
The company registered a total sales growth of 3 per cent, with 4,77,590 units sold during this month
3 months ago
Honda Motor Co. took the wraps off the 2024 CB300R café racer. India will likely get it later in the year. The updates are restricted to two new colour schemes.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2023 SP125 which is now OBD-2 compliant. There will be two variants on offer – Drum and Disc.
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India (HMSI) announces its electric vehicle roadmap, with two new electric two-wheelers slated for a launch in FY2024.
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2023 Activa 125, which is now OBD-2 compliant and gets Honda’s smart key system. Prices start at Rs. 78,920 (ex-showroom, Delhi).