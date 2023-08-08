2023 Honda SP160 Launched At Rs 1.17 Lakh

The Honda Unicorn is a very successful motorcycle in the brand’s 150-160cc segment. So much so that the motorcycle was reintroduced owing to its popular demand in the premium commuter market. Now, using the Unicorn’s platform which is known for its practicality and efficiency, Honda has introduced a sportier version of the motorcycle, christened the SP160.

The motorcycle has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be offered in two variants, a twin-disc and a disc-drum option. Honda is offering the SP160 with six colour options that includes Matte Dark Blue Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Pearl Ignite Black, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic and Pearl Deep Ground Gray.

The SP160 draws its styling cues from its smaller sibling, the SP125. It features an LED headlamp with a smoked windscreen and a bikini fairing with sharp lines. The edgy contours continue towards the rest of the bike with prominent tank extensions with faux air vents. Graphics and an engine cowl add to the sportiness and modern appeal. The bike features a 12-litre fuel tank, while the tail section features a one-piece grab handle and a signature H-shaped LED tail lamp. The SP160 gets an all-digital instrument console that packs a tachometer, speedometer, two trip meters, odometer, gear position indicator, average fuel consumption, average speed, and some more. You also get a hazard switch that’s located on the right switchgear, apart from an engine kill switch.



Coming to the powertrain, Honda has opted for the tried, tested and trusted motor from the Unicorn. It is the same 162.71 cc single-pot air-cooled fuel-injected mill that is rated to produce 13.27 bhp of max power at 7,500 rpm and 14.58 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, mated to the same 5-speed gearbox. To stay up-to-date with the latest emission norms and regulations, the motor is OBD-II and E20 fuel compliant.

The SP160 uses the same diamond-type frame pivoted to a box-type swingarm from the unicorn. The motorcycle is suspended by a telescopic fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. For braking, the top-spec variant comes with disc brakes at both ends while the lower variant comes with a disc-drum setup. The system is accompanied by single-channel ABS. Unlike the Unicorn, which rides on 18-inch wheels, the SP160 rides on 17-inch wheels shod with MRF Nylogrip Zapper tyres.



The saddle height on the SP160 measures 796 mm while the ground clearance is set at 177 mm. In terms of kerb weight, the SP160 tips the scale at 139 kg for the single-disc variant and 141 kg for the double-disc variant.



With deliveries likely to begin by the end of the month, the SP160 locks horns with the Bajaj Pulsar P150, TVS Apache RTR 160 2V and the Yamaha FZS V4.