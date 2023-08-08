2023 Honda SP160: First Look Impressions

A year short of completing two decades since its introduction in India, the mighty Honda Unicorn ushered a new era of refinement, quality and efficiency to the Indian two-wheeler market. Through the years, the Unicorn hasn’t undergone much evolution, may it be the motor or its styling. And despite that, it continues to be one of Honda’s most successful motorcycles in the 150-160cc segment in India. While there are no plans to replace the Unicorn anytime soon, the company believes there is space for yet another motorcycle beside the X-Blade. A sportier version of the Unicorn, but with the same level of practicality, comfort and convenience, say hello to the all-new SP160. We had the opportunity to get a closer look at the motorcycle and here are our first look impressions of the 2023 Honda SP160.



Styling is based on Honda's SP125 design language

Design and Features

Honda says that its SP125 is the highest-selling motorcycle in the 125cc segment. Having said that, it can also be said that the design of the SP125 has been accepted well by the buyers. The SP160 carry-forwards the same design language further starting with an LED headlamp with a smoked windscreen and a bikini fairing with sharp lines. The edgy contours continue towards the rest of the bike with prominent tank extensions with faux air vents accompanied with graphics and an engine cowl giving the SP160 a sporty and modern appeal. The plastic cladding for the 12-litre fuel tank gets a dual-tone paint treatment (also the side panels), giving it a premium look. The tail section is proportionate to the other body panels with a one-piece grab handle and a signature H-shaped LED tail lamp.





All-digital instrumentation is well-equipped with information

On the features list, Honda has opted to keep it simple and functional. But, you do get an all-digital instrument console that packs a tachometer, speedometer, two trip meters, odometer, gear position indicator, average fuel consumption, average speed and some more. Besides that, there are tell-tale lights for conveying information.

Single-piece handlebar is wide and is easy to reach

Coming to the switchgear, the quality is good with a nice feel to it. You also get a hazard switch that’s located on the right switchgear, apart from an engine kill switch.





The powertrain has been lifted directly from the Unicorn

Powertrain

In this department, Honda didn’t want to fiddle with the tried, tested and much-trusted motor that’s been borrowed from the Unicorn. It is the same 162.71 cc single-pot air-cooled fuel-injected mill that is rated to produce 13.27 bhp of max power at 7,500 rpm and 14.58 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The unit comes mated to the same slick 5-speed gearbox. These numbers might not be class-leading in today’s times, but enough for the buyer out there who is looking for a sportier alternative to the Unicorn. To stay up-to-date with the latest emission norms and regulations, the motor is OBD-II and E20 fuel compliant.





Overall design of the motorcycle is mildly sporty which is good

Ergonomics

One of the main reasons for the Unicorn’s success is its ergonomic riding triangle. Saddle and handlebar positioning is ideal for keeping the back upright and arms relaxed, and foot pegs neutrally positioned for the feet to land naturally. Additionally, the mild step for the pillion provides the necessary lower back support for the rider.

One-piece seat is wide and feels well-cushioned

The saddle is a one-piece unit that measures 594 mm in length and has a saddle height of 796 mm, 2 mm lesser than the Unicorn. Dimensionally, the SP160 (2061 mm) is 20 mm shorter in length, but has a 12mm longer wheelbase (1347 mm), in comparison to the Unicorn. Honda says they have optimised the dimensions by taking the best attributes from the Unicorn and SP125 for achieving the best-suited riding position.





Petal discs add a premium feel to the SP160

Underpinnings and Cycle Parts

As mentioned earlier, the SP160 shared its platform with the much-favored Unicorn. It uses the same diamond-type frame pivoted to a box-type swingarm. The motorcycle is suspended by a telescopic fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. For braking, the SP160 comes with the option of dual disc and disc-drum setup. The one showcased is the former featured a 276 mm petal disc at the front and a 220 mm petal disc at the rear. The system is accompanied by single-channel ABS. Unlike the Unicorn which rides on 18-inch wheels, the SP160 rides on 17-inch wheels shod with MRF Nylogrip Zapper tyres. This has also resulted in reducing the ground clearance (177 mm) by 10 mm in comparison to the Unicorn.

Price-wise, the SP160 will demand a premium of the Unicorn's sticker price

Pricing and Competition

Honda has launched the all-new SP160 at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Considering the sporty styling and added features, the SP160 carries a premium of Rs 7,700 over the Unicorn which currently carries a sticker price of Rs 1,09,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). On the competition front, the SP160 rivals the Bajaj Pulsar P150, TVS Apache RTR 160 2V and the Yamaha FZS V3.0.