2023 Honda Dio Launched In India; Gets New Smart Variant Priced At Rs 77,712

Updated Dio gets a new top variant with Honda’s H-Smart keyless functions and alloy wheels.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
12-Jun-23 04:48 PM IST
Honda Dio 2023.jpg
Highlights
  • Dio now more expensive by Rs 1,586
  • New Smart variant brings key-less functions, alloy wheels
  • Dio Smart priced at Rs 77,712

Honda 2 Wheelers has updated the Dio for 2023 with the scooter now priced from Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Aside from being updated to meet the OBD-II norms, the scooter also gains a new top variant with some new features. The previously available Standard (STD) and Deluxe (DLX) trims are carried forward with a new Smart variant now joining the line-up.

 

Also read: Honda Introduces 10-Year Extended Warranty for Scooters and Motorcycles
 

The updated Deluxe trim is priced at Rs 74,212 while the Smart variant is priced at Rs 77,712 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Standard and Deluxe variants are now dearer by Rs 1,586 over the non-OBD-II variants.

The variant-wise prices are as follows (ex-showroom, Delhi)

VariantPrice
Dio STDRs 70,211
Dio DLXRs 74,212
Dio SmartRs 77,712

Also Read: Honda Renames The ‘Activa 6G’ To Just ‘Activa’


While the Standard and Deluxe trim receive just engine updates along with tweaks to the body graphics, it’s the new Smart variant that brings new features to the mix. Most notable is the brand’s H-Smart remote key-based operations letting owners lock and unlock the scooter at the press of a button on the key fob. The new system also negates the need to physically use the key to start the scooter and also assists in finding the scooter in a parking lot by flashing its blinkers when the corresponding button on the key fob is pressed.

 

Also Read: Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha And Kawasaki Form Association To Co-Develop Small Hydrogen Combustion Engines
 

The Smart variant also gets new black-finished alloy wheels.

 

Coming to the engine, the 110cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected mill is now OBD-II compliant. The updated Dio will go up against the likes of the Hero Xoom 110 in the Indian market.

car
Honda Dio
Starts at ₹ 68,625
0
8.0
10
c&b expert Rating

Honda Bikes

View All

