Honda Introduces 10-Year Extended Warranty for Scooters and Motorcycles

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced its new 'Extended Warranty Plus' program, offering customers an extended warranty option for their scooters and motorcycles. This initiative allows customers to acquire an extended warranty within a flexible window of 91 days to the ninth year from the date of vehicle purchase, resulting in a comprehensive 10-year warranty coverage.

Under the Extended Warranty Plus program, customers can choose from three flexible options based on the age of their vehicles. For vehicles up to the seventh year of age, a three-year policy is available. Vehicles in their eighth year can opt for a two-year policy, while those in their ninth year can choose a one-year policy. The coverage provided includes crucial engine components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts. One notable feature of this extended warranty program is its transferability. In the event of a change in ownership, the benefits of the warranty can be transferred to the subsequent owner, adding value and peace of mind for the new buyer.

The coverage offered by the Extended Warranty Plus program is applicable to scooter and motorcycle models up to the 250cc segment. Scooter models are covered for up to 1.2 lakh kilometers, while motorcycle models enjoy coverage for up to 1.3 lakh kilometers. Customers can conveniently access the Extended Warranty Plus service at any authorized Honda service centre.

The pricing structure for the program starts as low as Rs. 1,317 for models up to 150cc and Rs. 1,667 for models between 150cc and 250cc. The pricing varies based on the purchase year of the vehicle, ensuring affordability and flexibility for all customers.





The Extended Warranty Plus program by the brand aims to enhance the overall ownership experience and set a new industry standard. By offering this to customers, the brand seeks to provide unmatched value and customer satisfaction to its scooter and motorcycle owners. With this program, Honda encourages regular maintenance, which promotes extended vehicle life and higher resale value. The option to renew the warranty for up to nine years from the vehicle purchase further adds to the convenience and longevity of the coverage.