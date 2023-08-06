Honda Teases A Digital Instrument Cluster On Upcoming Motorcycle

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched a teaser showcasing its upcoming motorcycle for the Indian market. Rumours state that this new model could be called the ‘Honda SP160’ and will likely be a new premium commuter in the 150-160 cc segment. In the teaser, a fully digital instrument cluster is showcased that features a tachometer, digital speedo readout and gear position indicator. However, the teaser doesn’t showcase if the digital instrument cluster will feature Bluetooth connectivity.

No other details of the upcoming motorcycle have been revealed as of now. Still, we can expect to see the SP160 powered by the 162 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. While it is the same motor as the X-Blade and Unicorn 160, we expect to have a different state of tune and the motor producing 13.27 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 14.59 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Furthermore, we expect the SP160 to utilize the same parts from the X-Blade, such as its telescopic fork up front and a mono-shock at the rear. A disc brake is likely to be standard on the new bike. We also believe that the new SP 160 will have a similar list of features to Honda’s other two 160 cc motorcycles.