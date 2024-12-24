Login
2025 Honda SP160 Launched At Rs 1.22 Lakh

The motorcycle is available in two variants and besides the new emissions updated receives few feature additions
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 24, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Gets TFT dash as the SP125 and Activa 125
  • Available in four colourways
  • Engine is OBD-2B emission compliant

The Honda SP160 has received an update for the year 2025, bringing it in line with the latest trends and regulatory requirements in the commuter motorcycle segment. Following the upgrades recently introduced to the Activa 125 and SP125, the SP160 now comes equipped with a modern 4.2-inch TFT display and a USB-C charging port. This advanced screen not only enhances the bike’s overall aesthetics but also introduces Bluetooth connectivity, making it the only model in its class to offer such a feature. Riders can pair their smartphones with the bike for added convenience, such as receiving call alerts or notifications, making daily commutes more connected and seamless.

 

Also Read: 2025 Honda SP125 Launched In India At Rs 91,771

 

Honda SP 160 2025 carandbike edited 2

Furthermore, the update also ensures compliance with the upcoming OBD-2B emission standards, which will come into effect next year. The bike retains its 162.71cc single-cylinder engine, now registering 13.2 bhp and 14.8 Nm of torque. While these figures represent a slight reduction from the previous model’s 13.5hp and 14.58Nm, they continue to provide a balanced performance ideal for urban and suburban commutes.

 

Also Read: 2025 Honda Activa 125 Launched At Rs 94,422; Gets New 4.2-inch TFT Display

Honda has also kept the overall styling and character of the SP160 intact, offering it in four distinct colourways. With these updates, the pricing has increased slightly, with the single-disc variant now costing Rs 1,21,951, reflecting a Rs 3,000 hike, and the double-disc variant priced at Rs 1,27,956, up by Rs 4,605.

