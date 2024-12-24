2025 Honda SP160 Launched At Rs 1.22 Lakh
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 24, 2024
Highlights
- Gets TFT dash as the SP125 and Activa 125
- Available in four colourways
- Engine is OBD-2B emission compliant
The Honda SP160 has received an update for the year 2025, bringing it in line with the latest trends and regulatory requirements in the commuter motorcycle segment. Following the upgrades recently introduced to the Activa 125 and SP125, the SP160 now comes equipped with a modern 4.2-inch TFT display and a USB-C charging port. This advanced screen not only enhances the bike’s overall aesthetics but also introduces Bluetooth connectivity, making it the only model in its class to offer such a feature. Riders can pair their smartphones with the bike for added convenience, such as receiving call alerts or notifications, making daily commutes more connected and seamless.
Also Read: 2025 Honda SP125 Launched In India At Rs 91,771
Furthermore, the update also ensures compliance with the upcoming OBD-2B emission standards, which will come into effect next year. The bike retains its 162.71cc single-cylinder engine, now registering 13.2 bhp and 14.8 Nm of torque. While these figures represent a slight reduction from the previous model’s 13.5hp and 14.58Nm, they continue to provide a balanced performance ideal for urban and suburban commutes.
Also Read: 2025 Honda Activa 125 Launched At Rs 94,422; Gets New 4.2-inch TFT Display
Honda has also kept the overall styling and character of the SP160 intact, offering it in four distinct colourways. With these updates, the pricing has increased slightly, with the single-disc variant now costing Rs 1,21,951, reflecting a Rs 3,000 hike, and the double-disc variant priced at Rs 1,27,956, up by Rs 4,605.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Honda Models
- Honda CB Unicorn 160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.06 - 1.1 Lakh
- Honda Activa 6GEx-Showroom Price₹ 74,536 - 82,734
- Honda CB ShineEx-Showroom Price₹ 77,378 - 82,878
- Honda SP 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 85,131 - 90,567
- Honda DioEx-Showroom Price₹ 68,625 - 77,712
- Honda Activa 125 FIEx-Showroom Price₹ 94,422 - 97,146
- Honda CD 110 DreamEx-Showroom Price₹ 73,400
- Honda LivoEx-Showroom Price₹ 78,500 - 82,500
- Honda Hornet 2.0Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.39 - 1.4 Lakh
- Honda X-BladeEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.12 - 1.16 Lakh
- Honda GraziaEx-Showroom Price₹ 82,566 - 89,903
- Honda Gold WingEx-Showroom Price₹ 39.2 Lakh
- Honda CB 350 RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.15 - 2.18 Lakh
- Honda CBR 1000RREx-Showroom Price₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh
- Honda H Ness CB 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.1 - 2.16 Lakh
- Honda CB300REx-Showroom Price₹ 2.4 Lakh
- Honda CB200XEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.45 - 1.46 Lakh
- Honda CB300FEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.7 Lakh
- Honda CB500XEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.87 Lakh
- Honda CBR650REx-Showroom Price₹ 9.35 Lakh
- Honda CB 650 REx-Showroom Price₹ 8.67 Lakh
- Honda CB1000R PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 14.47 Lakh
- Honda CRF1100L Africa TwinEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.02 - 17.56 Lakh
- Honda Dio 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 83,400 - 92,300
- Honda CB350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2 - 2.18 Lakh
- Honda CB300F Flex FuelEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.7 Lakh
- Honda NX500Ex-Showroom Price₹ 5.9 Lakh
- Honda Shine 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 64,900
- Honda SP 160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.18 - 1.22 Lakh
- Honda Activa eEx-Showroom Price₹ 1 - 1.2 Lakh
- Honda XL750 TransalpEx-Showroom Price₹ 11 Lakh