New Honda Electric SUV Concept, Compact EV Prototype To Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2025

Honda is set to preview a new pair of future electric cars at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2025, set to commence end-October. The carmaker says that it will be unveiling a second 0 series SUV prototype alongside a new ‘fun-to-drive’ compact EV prototype at the motor show, with both models likely to make production.



Also read: Honda 0 Saloon, 0 SUV EV Prototypes Showcased At CES 2025



New Honda 0 SUV Concept



Honda has not provided many hints at the new SUV outside of saying that it will ‘enable more people to feel the value of the Honda 0 Series.’ This suggests that the new concept could preview a production EV to slot in below the 0 Series SUV unveiled at CES 2025, which is expected to enter production sometime in 2026.

Also read: GST 2.0 Effect: Honda Cars Get Cheaper By Up To Rs 95,500







The sole visual cue for the SUV is an image depicting Honda’s set-up at the venue, showcasing almost all its models on display, albeit all under car covers. Towards the rear centre, one can glimpse the Honda 0 sedan atop the stage flanked by two SUVs to its left. The middle SUV is expected to be the all-new 0 series prototype, with the model appearing smaller than the SUV on its left though expect it to also be styled just as outlandish as its larger sibling.



New Compact EV Prototype: Super EV Derivative?



Also read: Honda Super EV Concept Teased Ahead Of Goodwood Debut



The second compact EV prototype set to debut at the Japan Mobility Show has been billed by Honda as being a ‘fun to drive’ model with little else to go for it. Again, going back to Honda’s stage set-up image, a small boxy vehicle under wraps is positioned on the stage flanking the 0 series models. This could be the new EV in question, which, as per some reports, could be a new derivative of the Honda Super EV Concept, which entered production in Japan as the N-One e: which incidentally will also be on display.

Also read: Honda N-One e: Revealed As Brand’s Smallest EV Yet; Has Range Of Up To 270 KM







Also Read: Honda Elevate Gets Festive Season Updates With New Interiors And Exterior Styling Options

Honda says that the new model is ‘being developed in pursuit of the ‘fun of driving’ unique only to Honda’ while also offering outstanding usability. This suggests that the model could be a more performance-tuned EV, focusing on driver engagement.



New Electric Motorcycle Concept





Aside from its two cars, Honda has also confirmed that a new electric motorcycle will be unveiled at the show alongside last year’s EV Urban Concept. Honda says that the concept motorcycle is ‘being developed with a new approach that defies conventional ideas.’



Also read: Honda WN7 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled



The image of Honda’s stall does show a new two-wheeler parked atop a stage alongside what looks to be the EV Urban Concept. The model’s design does appear notably different to last year’s EV Fun Concept, which recently debuted as the WN7 electric motorcycle. Notable design elements visible include a flat handlebar, no noticeable mirrors and an almost high-set beak-like element, suggesting that we could be looking at something focused on off-roading.