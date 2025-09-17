Honda WN7 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled

Honda has confirmed its first electric motorcycle, the Honda WN7, which will be unveiled in Europe. The WN7 is the production model of the Honda “EV Fun Concept” showcased at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan, Italy last November. The new Honda WN7 will be launched at EICMA 2025 in Milan, on November 4, 2025. The WN7 is part of Honda’s wider roadmap to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, with all motorcycles to be carbon neutral by 2040.

The Honda WN7 features a fixed lithium-ion battery with a claimed range of 130 km on a single charge. The Combined Charging System Type 2 (CCS2) charger is said to enable rapid charging from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. A conventional home charger is claimed to take less than 3 hours to fully charge the Honda WN7.

According to Honda, the WN7’s performance rivals 600 cc internal combustion engine rivals in output, and 1,000 cc ICE models in torque. Two power versions will be offered, including a 18kW power version with a liquid-cooled motor for A2 licence holders and 11 kW power version for A1 licence holders. A 5-inch TFT display will offer Honda RoadSync connectivity system and allied features.

Production of the Honda WN7 will begin in 2025, with the bike slated arrive in dealerships in 2026. Prices have been announced starting at GBP 12,999 (approximately Rs. 15.50 lakh under current exchange rates).

Honda WN7 Image Gallery:



