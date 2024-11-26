Honda To Launch First Electric Scooter For India Tomorrow: What To Expect

While startups and a couple of incumbents have been running the show in India's nascent electric two-wheeler market, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has been moving in silence, readying its own electric scooter. At long last, on November 27, India will meet the very first e-scooter from HMSI. In a series of promos released in the buildup to its launch, Honda has confirmed a few key details of this electric scooter, which may bear the ‘e-Activa’ name.

Also Read: Honda’s Electric Scooter For India To Feature Two Swappable Batteries

Honda electric scooter: Battery and charging

The most recent teaser videos have shed light on the batteries and charging of Honda’s maiden electric scooter. One promo confirmed its first electric scooter for our market will come with two swappable batteries – named the Honda Power Pack e: – that will slot under the seat of the scooter. The clip also confirmed the scooter will have almost no underseat storage space once the batteries slot into place.

Another video provided a glimpse at the scooter's charging port, which hints at the possibility of tethered charging also being available for the scooter. It's worth noting this port design doesn't seem to adopt any of the existing light EV charging standards, but instead appears to be a model-specific design.



The swappable Honda Mobile Power Pack e: battery has a capacity of 1.3 kWh, which means the electric scooter will have a combined capacity of a little over 2.6 kWh, and each battery pack weighs 10.3 kg.

Interestingly, Honda’s subsidiary, Honda Power Pack Energy India, at present, only has battery-swapping stations operational across Karnataka. Honda operationalised battery swapping stations in 2022, enabling battery swapping for electric three-wheelers (rickshaws and cargo vehicles). Honda also joined hands with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to set up swap stations at over 70 of HPCL’s fuel stations in Karnataka, stating ‘the intention to expand to other major cities in a phased manner’ at the time.

Also Read: Honda To Launch First Electric Two-Wheeler In India On November 27: E-Activa Incoming?

Honda electric scooter: Dashboard options and range

A previous video shed light on the colour digital dashboard of Honda’s first electric scooter, which displayed a 100 per cent battery state of charge and a range of 104 kilometres in the selected ‘Standard’ ride mode. Also visible was a ‘Sport’ ride mode, call and music controls, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, a trip meter and a power gauge. The entry variant is expected to get a simple LCD dash.

Honda electric scooter: Motor

Previous teasers have also revealed another key detail – the Honda electric scooter will feature a direct drive motor, much like the hot-selling Bajaj Chetak. However, the power output figures remain under wraps for now. We expect it to be close to the outputs of the Chetak and TVS iQube.

Honda electric scooter: Future roadmap

Honda has previously announced plans to install charging stations across its extensive network of over 6,000 touchpoints. Over time, selected locations will be transformed into EV-only Workshop ‘E’ outlets, equipped with full-size and mini battery exchangers for swappable battery models, as well as charging cables for fixed battery models. Furthermore, Honda aims to expand its battery-swapping network to include high-traffic areas such as petrol stations, metro stations, and other popular locations.