Honda’s Electric Scooter For India To Feature Two Swappable Batteries

Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda New AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra BE 6eMahindra XEV 9eHyundai New Kona ElectricKia SyrosHonda New Amaze
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Kawasaki Z400Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350Suzuki GSX-8RYamaha Tenere 700CFMoto 400GT
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Newest promo for Honda 2 Wheeler India’s upcoming electric scooter confirms it will feature two of Honda’s swappable Mobile Power Packs; swapping network presently operational in Karnataka only.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda’s first electric scooter for India will have swappable batteries.
  • Each Mobile Power Pack e: has a capacity of 1.3 kWh and weighs 10.3 kg.
  • Scooter expected to have a real-world range in the region of 80 to 100 kilometres.

With just a few days to go before its launch, Honda 2 Wheelers India has confirmed its first electric scooter for our market will have swappable batteries. In the latest promo, Honda has provided a glimpse at the new electric scooter, showing two of its swappable batteries – named the Honda Power Pack e: – being slotted under the seat of the scooter. The clip also confirms Honda’s maiden electric scooter will have almost no underseat storage space once the batteries slot into place. The Honda Mobile Power Pack e: has a capacity of 1.3 kWh, which means the electric scooter will have a combined capacity of a little over 2.6 kWh, and each battery pack weighs 10.3 kg.

 

Also Read: Honda’s Maiden Electric Scooter For India To Have 104 Km Range, Direct Drive Motor

 

undefined

 

Interestingly, Honda’s subsidiary, Honda Power Pack Energy India, at present, only has battery swapping stations operational across Karnataka, which means the company’s first electric scooter could also be initially available only in Karnataka, with the countrywide rollout possibly following in a phased manner. Honda operationalised its battery swapping stations in 2022, enabling battery swapping for electric three-wheelers (rickshaws and cargo vehicles). Honda also joined hands with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to set up swap stations at over 70 of HPCL’s fuel stations in Karnataka, stating ‘the intention to expand to other major cities in a phased manner’ at the time.

 

A previous video shed light on the colour digital dashboard of Honda’s first electric scooter, which displayed 100 per cent battery state of charge and a range of 104 kilometres in the selected ‘Standard’ ride mode. Also visible was a ‘Sport’ ride mode, call and music controls, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, a trip meter and a power gauge. The entry variant is expected to get a simple LCD dash.

 

honda electric scooter for india to have 104 km range bluetooth two ride modes carandbike 1

Other teasers have confirmed the scooter will have a colour digital dash and a direct drive motor.

 

Previous teasers have also revealed another key detail – the Honda electric scooter will feature a direct drive motor, much like the hot-selling Bajaj Chetak. However, the power output figures remain under wraps for now. We expect it to be close to the outputs of the Chetak and TVS iQube.

 

Also Read: Honda EV Fun, Urban Electric Two-Wheeler Concepts Showcased

 

The two-wheeler manufacturer, in 2023, had confirmed it was developing two scooters based on Honda’s ‘Platform E’, a dedicated EV architecture that supports both fixed as well as battery-swap-oriented two-wheelers. Honda has also announced plans to install charging stations across its extensive network of over 6,000 touchpoints. 

 

Over time, selected locations will be transformed into EV-only Workshop ‘E’ outlets, equipped with full-size and mini battery exchangers for swappable battery models, as well as charging cables for fixed battery models. Furthermore, Honda aims to expand its battery-swapping network to include high-traffic areas such as petrol stations, metro stations, and other popular locations.

# Honda electric scooter# Honda 2 Wheelers India# Honda Electric Scooter# Electric scooters# Battery swapping# Honda Mobile Power Pack e:# Bikes# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Latest teaser video for Honda 2 Wheeler India’s upcoming electric scooter reveals there will be at least two variants on offer, each with a different digital dashboard.
    Honda’s Maiden Electric Scooter For India To Have 104 Km Range, Direct Drive Motor
  • Honda showcased two new electric two-wheeler concepts at the Trade show this year.
    Honda EV Fun, Urban Electric Two-Wheeler Concepts Showcased
  • Honda had previously outlined its electric roadmap along with inaugurating a new EV-dedicated facility in Karnataka earlier this year.
    Honda To Launch First Electric Two-Wheeler In India On November 27: E-Activa Incoming?
  • The prices of the plans range from Rs 1350 to Rs 2400, and these will be valid for a year or 10,000 km, whichever is earlier.
    Ather Care Service Plans Introduced: Check Prices
  • The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a show cause notice to Ola Electric due to a rise in consumer complaints about its e-scooters, prompting the company to address these concerns
    Ola Electric Issued Show Cause Notice Over Consumer Complaints And Service

Latest News

  • Royal Enfield will launch the Goan Classic 350, the fifth addition to its motorcycle lineup on November 23
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Classic 350: Differences Explained
  • The Ioniq 9 underpins the brand’s E-GMP platform and is offered in Long Range and Performance trims in RWD and AWD forms.
    Hyundai Ioniq 9 Electric SUV Revealed: 3 Rows Of Seats, 620 Km Range
  • Newest promo for Honda 2 Wheeler India’s upcoming electric scooter confirms it will feature two of Honda’s swappable Mobile Power Packs; swapping network presently operational in Karnataka only.
    Honda’s Electric Scooter For India To Feature Two Swappable Batteries
  • Prices for the fifth motorcycle to sport the 349cc J-series engine will be announced on November 23.
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: In Pictures
  • The Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled version of the standard Classic 350
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Unveiled; Launch On November 23
  • New platform targets North America and other markets where body-on-frame pick-up trucks and SUVs are popular.
    Stellantis Unveils New STLA Frame Architecture For Body-On-Frame SUVs, Pick-Up Trucks
  • The Cromwell series of motorcycles are the top-of-the-range in Brixton India's portfolio. Here are detailed images of the Cromwell 1200 and the Cromwell 1200 X bikes.
    Brixton Cromwell 1200, Cromwell 1200 X: In Pictures
  • Special edition Wrangler 4xe packs in period-correct looks inspired by the iconic World War 2 military off-roader.
    Jeep Wrangler 4Xe Willys 41 Unveiled; Pays Homage To Iconic Willys Jeep
  • With the update, the ES gets a range of subtle styling tweaks, revised interior layout alongside a range of new features
    Lexus ES Facelift Unveiled At 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show
  • Brixton India’s most accessible line is the Crossfire 500 range. Here are detailed images of the 500 X and 500 XC.
    Brixton Crossfire 500 X, Crossfire 500 XC: In Pictures

Popular Honda Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Honda’s Electric Scooter For India To Feature Two Swappable Batteries
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved