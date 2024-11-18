Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricKia SyrosToyota New CamryLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Kawasaki Z400Suzuki GSX-8RYamaha Tenere 700CFMoto 400GTOkinawa Oki100
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Honda’s Maiden Electric Scooter For India To Have 104 Km Range, Direct Drive Motor

Latest teaser video for Honda 2 Wheeler India’s upcoming electric scooter reveals there will be at least two variants on offer, each with a different digital dashboard.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 18, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda’s first electric scooter for India will have a range of 104 km in Standard ride mode.
  • Colour dashboard expected on top variant, which will also feature ‘Sport’ ride mode.
  • Bluetooth connectivity, call and music controls will also be integrated.

While the initial teasers offered precious little of note, the latest promo for Honda 2 Wheelers India’s maiden electric scooter reveals a crucial piece of information – its range. The video sheds light on the colour digital dashboard – expected to be offered on the top variant – of the scooter, which denotes 100 per cent battery state of charge and a range of 104 kilometres in the selected ‘Standard’ ride mode. Also visible is the ‘Sport’ ride mode, which we expect will also be available on the higher-spec variant. The video also confirms the scooter will be equipped with call and music controls, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, a trip meter and a power gauge. Another variant of the electric scooter – ostensibly the lower-spec, more affordable version – has a simpler digital readout, as seen in the video.

 

Also Read: Honda EV Fun, Urban Electric Two-Wheeler Concepts Showcased

 

undefined

 

Previous teasers have also revealed another key detail – the Honda electric scooter will feature a direct drive motor, much like the hot-selling Bajaj Chetak. However, the power output figures remain under wraps for now. We expect it to be close to the outputs of the Chetak, Ather Rizta and the TVS iQube.

 

Also seen in other teasers are a long seat and the LED headlight unit of the scooter, but other than this, most details of Honda’s first electric scooter for India remain a secret. It remains to be seen if this scooter will employ a fixed battery or Honda’s swappable battery pack.

 

honda electric scooter for india to have 104 km range bluetooth two ride modes carandbike 3

 

The two-wheeler manufacturer, in 2023, had confirmed it was developing two scooters based on Honda’s ‘Platform E’, a dedicated EV architecture that supports both fixed as well as battery-swap-oriented two-wheelers. Honda has also announced plans to install charging stations across its extensive network of over 6,000 touchpoints. 

 

Also Read: Honda Unveils Electric Compression V3 Engine At EICMA 2024

 

Over time, selected locations will be transformed into EV-only Workshop ‘E’ outlets, equipped with full-size and mini battery exchangers for swappable battery models, as well as charging cables for fixed battery models. Furthermore, Honda aims to expand its battery-swapping network to include high-traffic areas such as petrol stations, metro stations, and other popular locations.

# Honda# Honda electric scooter# Honda 2 Wheelers India# Honda Electric Scooter# Bikes# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Honda showcased two new electric two-wheeler concepts at the Trade show this year.
    Honda EV Fun, Urban Electric Two-Wheeler Concepts Showcased
  • Honda had previously outlined its electric roadmap along with inaugurating a new EV-dedicated facility in Karnataka earlier this year.
    Honda To Launch First Electric Two-Wheeler In India On November 27: E-Activa Incoming?
  • The recall affects a range of models manufactured between August 2017 and June 2018 as well as over 2,000 cars that had the fuel pump changed previously.
    Honda Cars India Recalls Over 90,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump
  • First showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, the CB300F FlexTech is capable on running on up to an E85 fuel petrol-ethanol blend.
    Honda CB300F FlexTech India Launch On October 20
  • Offered in the V and VX trims of the Elevate, the Apex Edition variants are Rs 15,000 more expensive than the equivalent variants of the standard vehicle
    Honda Elevate Apex Edition Launched In India At Rs 12.86 Lakh

Latest News

  • Equipped with a 2.5 kWh removable battery, the Tennis weighs in at under 100 kg, and its hub motor propels it to a top speed of 65 kmph.
    VLF Tennis Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.30 Lakh
  • The motorcycles will be brought to India via the CKD route and assembled at KAW Veloce Motors’ facility in Kolhapur
    Brixton Crossfire 500 and Cromwell 1200 Motorcycles Launched In India: Check Prices, Specs
  • The CLA will sit on Mercedes’ new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) and will feature both internal combustion and all-electric drivetrains.
    Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz CLA Powertrain Details Revealed
  • Latest teaser video for Honda 2 Wheeler India’s upcoming electric scooter reveals there will be at least two variants on offer, each with a different digital dashboard.
    Honda’s Maiden Electric Scooter For India To Have 104 Km Range, Direct Drive Motor
  • The motorcycle will go on sale overseas in 2025, and BSA is currently accepting bookings for it on its UK website
    BSA Gold Star 650-Based B65 Scrambler Unveiled
  • Long-wheelbase iterations of Audi’s A4 replacement is 73 mm longer than the standard A5 and sits on a 68 mm longer wheelbase.
    New Audi A5L Long-Wheelbase Sedan Unveiled At 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show
  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was introduced in 2022, as a product of the Suzuki-Toyota alliance
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Achieves 1 Lakh Sales Milestone
  • This will be the first time in over five years that the sedan will receive a comprehensive update in India
    2025 Toyota Camry Launch On December 11
  • The manufacturer cited rising input costs, inflation, and higher operational expenses as the reason behind this decision
    Mercedes-Benz India Announces 3% Price Hike Across Lineup From January 1
  • The final production models carry over the designs seen with the XUV.e9 and BE 05 concepts and will debut on November 26.
    Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e Previewed In Production Form

Popular Honda Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Honda’s Maiden Electric Scooter For India To Have 104 Km Range, Direct Drive Motor
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved