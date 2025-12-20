BMW Motorrad India To Hike Prices By Up To 6 Per Cent From 2026

BMW Motorrad India has announced a price increase of up to 6 per cent across its range of two-wheelers effective January 1, 2026. The company has said that the decision to hike prices is due to pressure from forex due to the Indian rupee’s sharp depreciation against the US dollar and Euro, as well as rising input costs. The price hike will affect event made-in-India models like the BMW G 310 RR and the BMW CE 02, the company has said in a statement.

According to Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, “Pressure from forex due to the Indian rupee’s sharp depreciation against US dollar and Euro has not eased for several months now and input costs of raw materials and logistics have been impacted. The planned price hike measure will ensure necessary profitability and continued value generation for the company as well as our dealer partners.”

Along with the G 310 RR and the CE 02, other premium bikes which are imported as CBU (completely built units), will also be affected. These include the BMW F 900 GS, BMW F 900 GSA, BMW R 1300 GS, BMW R 1300 GSA, BMW M 1000 RR, BMW M 1000 R, BMW S 1000 RR, BMW S 1000 R, BMW R 18 Transcontinental, BMW R 12, BMW R 12 nine T, BMW R 1250 RT, BMW K 1600 B, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 GA, BMW C 400 GT and BMW CE 04.

BMW Motorrad India adds that BMW India Financial Services will offer customised financial plans, including attractive monthly instalments, reduced rate of interest for selective models and flexible end-of-term options.