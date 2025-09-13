GST 2.0 Effect: BMW C 400 GT Gets Rs 92,000 Price Cut, Now Priced At Rs 10.83 Lakh

Following the recent revision in GST, BMW Motorrad India has reduced the price of its C 400 GT scooter by Rs 92,000, bringing the new ex-showroom price down to Rs 10.83 lakh. The new prices will take effect on September 22, 2025. The premium maxi-scooter was previously priced at Rs 11.75 lakh, and the updated model was launched in India in March 2025.

Powering the C 400 GT is a 350 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 33.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. It features a 12.8-litre fuel tank and weighs in at 214 kg (kerb). Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork up front and dual preload-adjustable springs at the rear, paired with 15-inch front and 14-inch rear alloy wheels.

In terms of equipment, the scooter is equipped with a 10.25-inch TFT display that offers Bluetooth connectivity, while it also includes a USB-C charging port. It has a 4.5-litre compartment at the front and 37.6 litres of storage under the seat.



The new GST rule comes into effect on September 22, bringing a reduced tax rate for two-wheelers with engine capacities up to 350 cc, down from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.