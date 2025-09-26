BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition Launched At Rs 2.99 Lakh; Only 310 Units To Be Built
- Commemorates 10,000 units sales of G 310 RR in India
- Offered in two colour schemes with blue and red graphics
- Gets a 1/310 numbered plaque atop the fuel tank
BMW Motorrad India has launched the G 310 RR Limited Edition in the country, shortly after teasing it on social media. Priced at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom), this edition costs Rs 18,000 more than the standard G 310 RR, though it remains unchanged mechanically. The Limited Edition has been introduced to mark the milestone of 10,000 units of the G 310 RR sold in India since its launch.
As with most limited-run models, the updates are cosmetic. The motorcycle is offered in two base colour schemes: black and white, each paired with red and blue graphics across the motorcycle. Similar colours for the rim in the form of tapes on both wheels and a ‘1/310’ badge atop the fuel tank add to the visual appeal.
The limited run version continues to be powered by a 312 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 34 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Some of the features include ride-by-wire throttle, riding modes, dual-channel ABS, full-LED lighting, and a colour TFT display.
The G 310 RR stands as BMW Motorrad’s most accessible fully-faired motorcycle in India. Developed in collaboration with TVS Motor Company, it shares its underpinnings with the TVS Apache RR 310 while distinguishing itself through BMW’s design language and premium brand positioning.
