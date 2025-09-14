GST 2.0: BMW G 310 RR Prices Slashed By Rs 24,000, Now Priced At Rs 2.81 Lakh
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on September 14, 2025
Highlights
- BMW G 310 RR gets a price cut post GST reform announcement
- It is powered by a 313 cc engine which puts it in the lighter tax bracket
- Revised price to be effective from September 22
Along with slashing prices for the C 400 GT by Rs 92,000, BMW Motorrad India has reduced the price of its entry-level fully faired motorcycle, the BMW G 310 RR, following the recent revision in GST rates for motorcycles. The updated price comes into effect from September 22, 2025.
Also Read: GST 2.0 Effect: BMW C 400 GT Gets Rs 92,000 Price Cut, Now Priced At Rs 10.83 Lakh
The standard variant of the G 310 RR, previously priced at Rs 3.05 lakh (ex-showroom), now comes at a sticker price of Rs 2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). This represents a reduction of Rs 24,000, making the motorcycle more accessible to buyers.
The G 310 RR is BMW Motorrad’s most affordable fully-faired motorcycle in India, developed in partnership with TVS Motor Company. It shares its platform with the TVS Apache RR 310 but carries BMW’s styling and brand positioning.
Also Read: GST Hiked To 40% On Motorcycles Above 350cc
The bike is powered by a 312 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 34 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Some of the features include ride-by-wire throttle, riding modes, dual-channel ABS, full-LED lighting, and a colour TFT display.
With the revised price, the BMW G 310 RR now sits more competitively in the sub-Rs 3 lakh segment, where it rivals models like the KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310 and the likes.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular BMW Models
- BMW G 310 GSEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.9 Lakh
- BMW S 1000 RREx-Showroom Price₹ 20.3 - 24.55 Lakh
- BMW G 310 REx-Showroom Price₹ 2.85 Lakh
- BMW 850 GSEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.5 - 13.25 Lakh
- BMW R 1250 GSEx-Showroom Price₹ 20.55 Lakh
- BMW G 310 RREx-Showroom Price₹ 2.85 - 2.99 Lakh
- BMW S 1000 XREx-Showroom Price₹ 22.5 Lakh
- BMW R nine TEx-Showroom Price₹ 19 - 24 Lakh
- BMW R 1250 GS AdventureEx-Showroom Price₹ 22.5 Lakh
- BMW R 18Ex-Showroom Price₹ 19.9 - 24 Lakh
- BMW F900REx-Showroom Price₹ 10.8 Lakh
- BMW R 1250 RTEx-Showroom Price₹ 23.95 Lakh
- BMW C 400 GTEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.95 - 10.15 Lakh
- BMW F900XREx-Showroom Price₹ 12.3 Lakh
- BMW K 1600 BEx-Showroom Price₹ 29.9 Lakh
- BMW S 1000 REx-Showroom Price₹ 17.9 - 22.5 Lakh
- BMW K 1600 GTLEx-Showroom Price₹ 32 Lakh
- BMW M 1000 RREx-Showroom Price₹ 49 - 55 Lakh
- BMW K 1600 Grand AmericaEx-Showroom Price₹ 33 Lakh
- BMW R nineT ScramblerEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.75 Lakh
- BMW R 1250 REx-Showroom Price₹ 16.25 Lakh
- BMW C 400 GT 2025Ex-Showroom Price₹ 11.5 Lakh
- BMW CE 02 ElectricEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.5 Lakh
- BMW R12 nineTEx-Showroom Price₹ 20.9 Lakh
- BMW R12Ex-Showroom Price₹ 19.9 Lakh
- BMW CE 04 ElectricEx-Showroom Price₹ 14.9 Lakh
- BMW R 18 TranscontinentalEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.5 Lakh
- BMW F900 GSEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.75 Lakh
- BMW R 1300 GS AdventureEx-Showroom Price₹ 22.95 Lakh
- BMW R 1300 GSEx-Showroom Price₹ 20.95 Lakh
- BMW F900 GS AdventureEx-Showroom Price₹ 14.75 Lakh
- BMW M 1000 XREx-Showroom Price₹ 45 Lakh
- BMW M 1000 REx-Showroom Price₹ 33 Lakh