GST 2.0: BMW G 310 RR Prices Slashed By Rs 24,000, Now Priced At Rs 2.81 Lakh

Along with slashing prices for the C 400 GT by Rs 92,000, BMW Motorrad India has reduced the price of its entry-level fully faired motorcycle, the BMW G 310 RR, following the recent revision in GST rates for motorcycles. The updated price comes into effect from September 22, 2025.

The standard variant of the G 310 RR, previously priced at Rs 3.05 lakh (ex-showroom), now comes at a sticker price of Rs 2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). This represents a reduction of Rs 24,000, making the motorcycle more accessible to buyers.



The G 310 RR is BMW Motorrad’s most affordable fully-faired motorcycle in India, developed in partnership with TVS Motor Company. It shares its platform with the TVS Apache RR 310 but carries BMW’s styling and brand positioning.