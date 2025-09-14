GST 2.0: BMW G 310 RR Prices Slashed By Rs 24,000, Now Priced At Rs 2.81 Lakh

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
KTM 160 Duke: In Pictures GST 2.0: Royal Enfield Classic 350, Hunter Prices Slashed; Himalayan, Super Meteor Pricier By Up To Rs 29,5002025 Yezdi Roadster First Ride ReviewGST 2.0 Effect: BMW C 400 GT Gets Rs 92,000 Price Cut, Now Priced At Rs 10.83 Lakh Honda Africa Twin Recalled In India Over Wiring Issue
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 YEZDI ROADSTER FIRST RIDE REVIEW2025 YEZDI ROADSTER FIRST RIDE REVIEWThe Calling I 2025 Yezdi Adventure I Ride Review I carandbike
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki VictorisAudi New A5Hyundai Ioniq 6Mercedes-Benz CLA EVAudi E Concept
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1MYamaha New YZF R1Royal Enfield Continental GT 750Ola Electric New Gig
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Benefits of Blind Spot Detection Systems In CarsAre Sunshades Legal in India? A Complete Guide To Car Window Tint LawsVIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAP

Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise Control
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

GST 2.0: BMW G 310 RR Prices Slashed By Rs 24,000, Now Priced At Rs 2.81 Lakh

The G 310 RR is the second BMW two-wheeler to benefit from the revised GST, with the first being the C 400 GT scooter.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 14, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW G 310 RR gets a price cut post GST reform announcement
  • It is powered by a 313 cc engine which puts it in the lighter tax bracket
  • Revised price to be effective from September 22

Along with slashing prices for the C 400 GT by Rs 92,000, BMW Motorrad India has reduced the price of its entry-level fully faired motorcycle, the BMW G 310 RR, following the recent revision in GST rates for motorcycles. The updated price comes into effect from September 22, 2025. 

 

Also Read: GST 2.0 Effect: BMW C 400 GT Gets Rs 92,000 Price Cut, Now Priced At Rs 10.83 Lakh

15 2022 07 31 T19 04 39 003 Z cf35b75945

The standard variant of the G 310 RR, previously priced at Rs 3.05 lakh (ex-showroom), now comes at a sticker price of Rs 2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). This represents a reduction of Rs 24,000, making the motorcycle more accessible to buyers.  
 
The G 310 RR is BMW Motorrad’s most affordable fully-faired motorcycle in India, developed in partnership with TVS Motor Company. It shares its platform with the TVS Apache RR 310 but carries BMW’s styling and brand positioning. 

 

Also Read: GST Hiked To 40% On Motorcycles Above 350cc
 30 2022 07 31 T19 15 30 085 Z
The bike is powered by a 312 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 34 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Some of the features include ride-by-wire throttle, riding modes, dual-channel ABS, full-LED lighting, and a colour TFT display. 
 
With the revised price, the BMW G 310 RR now sits more competitively in the sub-Rs 3 lakh segment, where it rivals models like the KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310 and the likes.  

# GST 2.0# BMW Motorrad India# BMW G 310 RR# BMW G 310 RR Price cut# BMW G 310 RR Prices# G 310 RR# GST Rate# GST Rate Cuts# GST Council# GST on vehicles# GST Council Cut Rates# GST Cuts# GST Two Wheelers# GST rate 28%# GST in India# GST Rate Cut# GST Rate Cut Decision# GST Rates# GST on BMW Bikes# GST Council# Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Royal Enfield’s 350cc range has received price cuts of up to Rs 19,665, whereas the 450cc and 650cc models now come at a higher cost
    GST 2.0: Royal Enfield Classic 350, Hunter Prices Slashed; Himalayan, Super Meteor Pricier By Up To Rs 29,500
  • The C 400 GT runs on a 350cc engine, just enough to qualify for the lower GST bracket.
    GST 2.0 Effect: BMW C 400 GT Gets Rs 92,000 Price Cut, Now Priced At Rs 10.83 Lakh
  • BMW India has reduced prices across its ICE and hybrid range post-GST revision.
    GST 2.0: BMW Cars, SUVs Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 13.60 Lakh
  • Honda has reduced prices across its two-wheeler range up to 350cc, following the GST rate cut from 28 to 18 per cent on eligible models.
    GST 2.0 Effect: Honda Bikes, Scooters Get Cheaper By Up To Rs 18,887
  • From September 22, 2025, Honda will reduce prices across its lineup following GST reforms.
    GST 2.0 Effect: Honda Cars Get Cheaper By Up To Rs 95,500

Latest News

  • The G 310 RR is the second BMW two-wheeler to benefit from the revised GST, with the first being the C 400 GT scooter.
    GST 2.0: BMW G 310 RR Prices Slashed By Rs 24,000, Now Priced At Rs 2.81 Lakh
  • The 160 Duke is KTM’s entry-level motorcycle in the Indian market.
    KTM 160 Duke: In Pictures
  • Royal Enfield’s 350cc range has received price cuts of up to Rs 19,665, whereas the 450cc and 650cc models now come at a higher cost
    GST 2.0: Royal Enfield Classic 350, Hunter Prices Slashed; Himalayan, Super Meteor Pricier By Up To Rs 29,500
  • The C 400 GT runs on a 350cc engine, just enough to qualify for the lower GST bracket.
    GST 2.0 Effect: BMW C 400 GT Gets Rs 92,000 Price Cut, Now Priced At Rs 10.83 Lakh
  • Honda recalls Africa Twin motorcycles made between 2019-2025 in India. Free part replacements start January 2026 at BigWing dealerships.
    Honda Africa Twin Recalled In India Over Wiring Issue
  • BMW India has reduced prices across its ICE and hybrid range post-GST revision.
    GST 2.0: BMW Cars, SUVs Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 13.60 Lakh
  • Fourth-gen Octavia RS arrives in India in facelifted guise and will come with a 261 bhp, 2.0-litre TSI engine under the bonnet.
    New Skoda Octavia RS India Launch In November 2025
  • The C-Class EV will share its underpinnings and tech with the new GLC EV.
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV Previewed Ahead Of 2026 Debut
  • Maharashtra plans to strictly enforce the “No PUC, No Fuel” policy, using CCTV scans at petrol pumps to ensure vehicles have valid Pollution Under Control certificates.
    ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Policy In Maharashtra Soon: State Transport Minister
  • The Road Accidents In India 2023 report also revealed that overspeeding remained a leading cause of accidents in the country with a majority of vehicles involved being less than 10 years old.
    Two-Wheelers Remain Most Vulnerable Road Users, Also Leading Cause Of Fatal Accidents In 2023

Popular BMW Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • GST 2.0: BMW G 310 RR Prices Slashed By Rs 24,000, Now Priced At Rs 2.81 Lakh