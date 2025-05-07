Login
Upcoming BMW F 450 GS Spied On Test In India

BMW had first showcased the F 450 GS concept during the 2024 EICMA Trade show before displaying it in India at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January
May 7, 2025

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 7, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Upcoming BMW F 450 GS spied on test
  • Featured alloy wheels with dual-purpose tyres
  • Test mule was heavily camouflaged

If you know about the BMW Motorrad F 450 GS concept bike, well, there’s good news in store for you. A test mule of the production motorcycle was spied on test in Karnataka in India. While the motorcycle was heavily camouflaged hiding most of the details, the overall shape and the two exhaust pipes exiting the engine head confirm it identity of the motorcycle. 

 

Also Read: 2025 BMW C 400 GT Launched In India At Rs 11.50 lakh

BMW F 450 GS spied test launch india carandbike edited 2

The test mule of the F 450 GS is in early testing phase as the exhaust muffler was low mounted as compared to the concept bike and it also had saddle bags and a top box that is most likely to be holding the electronic machinery for data logging. While the spied images only consist of standstill images of the motorcycle, looking at the rider and pillion, it seems to quite a comfortable riding stance overall and the same applies to the pillion as well. 

 

Also Read: BMW R 12 G/S Enduro Motorcycle Unveiled

BMW F 450 GS spied test launch india carandbike edited 3

While BMW had communicated at the time of the first unveiling the concept bike stating that they are going to try and keep the production version of the F 450 GS as close as possible to the concept bike, and looking at how the production bike is shaping up, it is safe to assume that BMW seems to have kept their word on it. However, compared to the concept that features wire-spoke wheels, the test mule was kitted with alloy wheels, which will most likely be offered as a road-biased variant of the motorcycle. The setup is a 19/17-inch wheel setup with dual-purpose tyre thread pattern.

Apart from that, the F 450 GS will feature a large colour display located behind the windscreen. For cycle parts, the motorcycle will come with long travel suspension with adjustability and disc brakes at both ends. Powering the BMW F 450 GS will be a brand new parallel-twin mill, which according to BMW is expected to produce around 48 bhp of max power. This motor will be the first of its kind and will also feature a different ignition offset resulting in a high revving nature and character.

 

It is expected that BMW is most likely to launch the F 450 GS in the third quarter of 2025 followed by deliveries before the onset of the festive season. 

 

Popular BMW Models