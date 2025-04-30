BMW R 1300 RT Unveiled

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the latest generation of its RT touring motorcycle series. Now called the R 1300 RT, the motorcycle replaces the R 1250 RT and is now powered by BMW’s 1300 cc boxer-twin engine that does duty on many other motorcycles from the German brand. The motorcycle makes its debut alongside the R 1300 RS sports tourer, also powered by the same engine. The R 1300 RT is more tech-laden than its predecessor, and comes with improved ergonomics and a more accessible seat height.

Also Read: BMW R 1300 R Roadster Unveiled



The R 1300 RT gets a more rounded design than its predecessor

Visually, the R 1300 RT sports a more contemporary design than its predecessor, with the wide headlamp setup being replaced by a compact, squarish setup, flanked by daytime-running lamps on both ends. The R 1300 RT features a more simplistic, cleaner design than its predecessor, with smoother body surfaces and softened body lines. Towards the sides, the bike features prominent front cowls in body colour and a relatively smooth-surfaced fuel tank. In line with the R 1250 RT, the motorcycle also features a tall windscreen up front.

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Launched At Rs 22.95 Lakh



The motorcycle gets a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen

The R 1300 RT is fitted with a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen with integrated map navigation as standard. The new R 1300 RT comes with an actively ventilated smartphone charging compartment. The R 1300 RT has three standard riding modes - Rain, Road and Eco. However, the motorcycle can be fitted with the optional Dynamic and Dynamic Pro modes. In terms of electronics, other equipment on offer in the motorcycle includes engine drag torque control (MSR), dynamic ESA electronic suspension, dynamic chassis adaption (DCA), and dynamic cruise control (DCC). Customers can also opt for the optional Riding Assistant package, which adds active cruise control (ACC), front collision warning (FCW), lane change warning, and rear-end collision warning (RECW) to the mix.

Also Read: BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Discontinued In India



BMW has made the motorcycle more accessible to shorter riders by reducing the seat height to 780 mm

BMW has stated that it has worked towards improving the motorcycle’s ergonomics by accordingly positioning the handlebars and footpegs to create a more forward set position, which results in improved feedback from the front section and therefore even greater controllability.

The company’s engineers have also worked to reduce the seat height of the motorcycle to make it more accessible for shorter riders. Now amounting to as low as 780 mm, the seat height is nearly 25 mm less than the lowest seat height offered by its predecessor, with a shorter inner leg curve. Additionally, the standard rear cases on the motorcycle, with a capacity of 27 litres, have been redesigned to create more space for the pillion rider’s legs.

In terms of cycle parts, the R 1300 RT gets BMW’s EVO telelever unit at the front and an EVO paralever unit at the rear. Braking duties are handled by twin front discs and a single rear disc. The system is aided by BMW’s Integral ABS Pro system. The bike can also be fitted with the sport brake system as optional equipment, which makes for a sportier appearance and slightly better braking performance.



The motorcycle is powered by the familiar 1,300 cc twin-cylinder Boxer engine

The new BMW R 1300 RT will draw power from the familiar 1,300 cc twin-cylinder Boxer engine tuned for 143 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Compared to the engine that powered its predecessor, the motorcycle has a 4 mm larger bore (106.5 mm) and a 3 mm higher stroke (76 mm). The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox as standard, although BMW’s automated shift assistant (ASA), which completely automates gear shifts and clutch movement, is also on offer as optional equipment.