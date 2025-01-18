Login
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Launched At Rs 22.95 Lakh

The R 1300 GS Adventure goes on sale in India and is priced Rs 1.75 lakh more than its standard counterpart.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on January 18, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • BMW launches R 1300 GSA in India
  • Bookings are open, and deliveries are to commence in April
  • Shares the same engine and chassis as BMW R 1300 GS

Continuing the tradition of offering an "Adventure" variant of the standard R 1300 GS model, BMW Motorrad has launched the new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Prices for the 2025 iteration start at Rs 22.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the motorcycle have commenced today, while deliveries are slated to begin from April 2025 onwards. The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is offered in four variants: Basic, Triple Black, Style GS Trophy, and 719 Karakorum.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

Compared to the standard R 1300 GS, the Adventure version has a bolder presence with its 30-litre fuel tank and an overall bulkier appearance. While retaining the distinctive X-shaped LED headlight, the Adventure model introduces an optional lean-sensitive adaptive headlight and features two auxiliary lights. The GSA has a wider front end, a boxier design, and a taller windscreen, while the electrically adjustable suspension is offered as an option. 

 

At the heart of the R 1300 GS Adventure lies the same 1,300 cc boxer twin engine as the standard model, producing 143 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. For the first time, BMW Motorrad has positioned the six-speed gearbox beneath the engine. 

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure 1

The R 1300 GS Adventure is equipped with electronics such as riding modes, lean-sensitive cornering ABS, engine brake control, and hill-hold assist. There is also an option for the Enduro riding mode designed for challenging terrains. BMW offers several additional options, such as adaptive cruise control, electronic suspension, adaptive ride height, pro-ride modes, and more.

 

The motorcycle employs a sheet metal shell main frame coupled with a lattice rear frame made from aluminium tubes and forged parts. BMW’s advanced EVO Telelever front suspension and EVO Paralever rear suspension are paired with the Dynamic Suspension Adjustment system, enabling dynamic front and rear damping with automatic spring rate adjustment.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure 3

The R 1300 GS Adventure comes standard with cross-spoke aluminium wheels but offers an optional upgrade to enduro-forged wheels that reduce weight by nearly 2 kg. Wheel sizes remain the same as the standard GS: 19-inch front and 17-inch rear. Braking duties are handled by dual four-piston radial-mount callipers with 310 mm discs at the front and a single two-piston calliper with a 285 mm disc at the rear.

 

The all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is available in the following colour schemes. The basic variant is available in Racing Red paintwork. Optional Styles – Triple Black is available in Blackstorm metallic paintwork, the GS Trophy is available in the Racing Blue metallic paintwork, and the 719 Karakorum is available in the Aurelius Green matt metallic paintwork.

