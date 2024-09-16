BMW Cars, Mini And BMW Motorrad Models To Be Sold Under One Roof As Part Of Retail.Next Strategy

BMW Group India has announced a new format for its Retail.Next dealerships. Under the new move, the brand is looking to consolidate its BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad dealerships under a single roof with ‘no separation between business areas.’ The new dealerships will also house the brands’ pre-owned vehicle business including retail, delivery and aftersales services.

The new dealership format will offer customers access to BMW Group India’s entire car and motorcycle portfolio along with being able to browse through the company’s catalogue of accessories and lifestyle collections. The dealerships will also house a bar and lounge for clients to relax during their visit. BMW says that the sales advisors on the showroom floor will also be “equipped with innovative digital sales tools” to provide customers with in-depth details on the products and services.

BMW India had originally rolled out its Retail.Next dealerships in India in late 2023. Under the new sales model, the brand put greater focus on digitisation and customer experience while housing new vehicle sales and a lifestyle and accessories section under the same roof. The new dealerships also came with adjoining service centres.



The first dealerships to switch to the new combined format are likely to belong to dealer partners with more than one BMW Group brand in their portfolio in cities while others could follow.