BMW Cars, Mini And BMW Motorrad Models To Be Sold Under One Roof As Part Of Retail.Next Strategy

New dealerships will house BMW, Mini, BMW Motorrad and pre-owned vehicle businesses under one roof.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on September 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New retail format to combine all BMW Group brands under one roof
  • New dealerships to also include pre-owned car business
  • Retail.Next outlets to display models from BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad

BMW Group India has announced a new format for its Retail.Next dealerships. Under the new move, the brand is looking to consolidate its BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad dealerships under a single roof with ‘no separation between business areas.’ The new dealerships will also house the brands’ pre-owned vehicle business including retail, delivery and aftersales services.

 

Also read: BMW CE 02 Electric Scooter Bookings Open Today, Launch Soon
 


BMW India 2

 

The new dealership format will offer customers access to BMW Group India’s entire car and motorcycle portfolio along with being able to browse through the company’s catalogue of accessories and lifestyle collections. The dealerships will also house a bar and lounge for clients to relax during their visit. BMW says that the sales advisors on the showroom floor will also be “equipped with innovative digital sales tools” to provide customers with in-depth details on the products and services.

 

Also read: BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Gets A Diesel Option, Priced At Rs. 65 Lakh

BMW India 1

 

BMW India had originally rolled out its Retail.Next dealerships in India in late 2023. Under the new sales model, the brand put greater focus on digitisation and customer experience while housing new vehicle sales and a lifestyle and accessories section under the same roof. The new dealerships also came with adjoining service centres.
 

Also read: BMW F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure Bookings Open In India
 

The first dealerships to switch to the new combined format are likely to belong to dealer partners with more than one BMW Group brand in their portfolio in cities while others could follow.

