BMW F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure Bookings Open In India

BMW Motorrad India has opened bookings for the all-new F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure ahead of the expected launch later this month. Both ADVs will be shipped in as completely built-up units (CBU) for the Indian market. The price announcement of the motorcycles for India will take place after almost a year since its global debut in September 2023. Once launched, the F 900 GS will replace the F 850 GS, which is currently on sale in India.

Also Read: 2024 BMW F 900 GS Teased; India Launch Soon

On the feature front, the motorcycles get a 6.5-inch TFT display, keyless ignition, and heated grips along with other rider aids such as riding modes, traction control, and switchable ABS.

Also Read: BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 14.90 Lakh

The F 900 GS (pictured above) is the successor to the F 850 GS

For cycle parts, both models of the F 900 GS are suspended by a fully-adjustable upside-down fork setup at the front and a fully-adjustable monoshock setup at the rear. Braking duties are handled by 305 mm twin discs up front and a 265 mm single disc at the rear, accompanied by dual-channel ABS.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad To Return To EICMA This Year

Both the F 900 GS and the BMW F 900 GS Adventure (pictured above) are equipped with an 895 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine

On the powertrain front, both motorcycles are equipped with a completely reworked liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill with a displacement of 895 cc and churns out a max power output of 105 bhp and 93 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch.

Upon its launch, the BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure will compete against the likes of the Triumph Tiger 900 and the Honda XL750 Transalp.