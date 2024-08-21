BMW F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure Bookings Open In India
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on August 21, 2024
Highlights
- BMW commences bookings for the F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure.
- To be shipped in as Completely Built Units.
- Powered by a reworked 895 cc parallel-twin engine.
BMW Motorrad India has opened bookings for the all-new F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure ahead of the expected launch later this month. Both ADVs will be shipped in as completely built-up units (CBU) for the Indian market. The price announcement of the motorcycles for India will take place after almost a year since its global debut in September 2023. Once launched, the F 900 GS will replace the F 850 GS, which is currently on sale in India.
On the feature front, the motorcycles get a 6.5-inch TFT display, keyless ignition, and heated grips along with other rider aids such as riding modes, traction control, and switchable ABS.
The F 900 GS (pictured above) is the successor to the F 850 GS
For cycle parts, both models of the F 900 GS are suspended by a fully-adjustable upside-down fork setup at the front and a fully-adjustable monoshock setup at the rear. Braking duties are handled by 305 mm twin discs up front and a 265 mm single disc at the rear, accompanied by dual-channel ABS.
Both the F 900 GS and the BMW F 900 GS Adventure (pictured above) are equipped with an 895 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine
On the powertrain front, both motorcycles are equipped with a completely reworked liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill with a displacement of 895 cc and churns out a max power output of 105 bhp and 93 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch.
Upon its launch, the BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure will compete against the likes of the Triumph Tiger 900 and the Honda XL750 Transalp.
