BMW F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure Bookings Open In India

The BMW F 900 GS is the successor to the F 850 GS, which has been on sale in India
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW commences bookings for the F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure.
  • To be shipped in as Completely Built Units.
  • Powered by a reworked 895 cc parallel-twin engine.

BMW Motorrad India has opened bookings for the all-new F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure ahead of the expected launch later this month. Both ADVs will be shipped in as completely built-up units (CBU) for the Indian market. The price announcement of the motorcycles for India will take place after almost a year since its global debut in September 2023. Once launched, the F 900 GS will replace the F 850 GS, which is currently on sale in India.

 

Also Read: 2024 BMW F 900 GS Teased; India Launch Soon

 

On the feature front, the motorcycles get a 6.5-inch TFT display, keyless ignition, and heated grips along with other rider aids such as riding modes, traction control, and switchable ABS.

 

Also Read: BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 14.90 Lakh

BMW Motorrad Opens Bookings For The F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure In India 1

The F 900 GS (pictured above) is the successor to the F 850 GS

 

For cycle parts, both models of the F 900 GS are suspended by a fully-adjustable upside-down fork setup at the front and a fully-adjustable monoshock setup at the rear. Braking duties are handled by 305 mm twin discs up front and a 265 mm single disc at the rear, accompanied by dual-channel ABS.

 

Also Read: BMW Motorrad To Return To EICMA This Year

BMW Motorrad Opens Bookings For The F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure In India 2

Both the F 900 GS and the BMW F 900 GS Adventure (pictured above) are equipped with an 895 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine

 

On the powertrain front, both motorcycles are equipped with a completely reworked liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill with a displacement of 895 cc and churns out a max power output of 105 bhp and 93 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch. 

 

Upon its launch, the BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure will compete against the likes of the Triumph Tiger 900 and the Honda XL750 Transalp.

# BMW# BMW India# BMW Motorrad# BMW Motorrad India# BMW F 850 GS# BMW F 900 GS# BMW F 900 GS Adventure# BMW F 900 GS engine# BMW F 900 GS India Launch# Bikes# Two Wheelers
