2024 BMW F 900 GS Teased; India Launch Soon
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on August 20, 2024
Highlights
- 2024 BMW F 900 GS teased
- Receives updated styling and new features
- Launch expected by the end of August
Following the launch of the next-generation mighty R 1300 GS in India only two months back, BMW Motorrad is gearing up to launch the new and updated middle-weight 2024 F 900 GS in India as teasers have been released by the company on its social media platforms. Successor to the F 850 GS that has been on sale in India, the new F 900 GS receives many updates and upgrades, everything from a refreshed styling to the new chassis to the higher displacement new motor.
Starting with the design, the new F 900 GS follows a cleaner look with special emphasis on comfort, ergonomics and the riding triangle. The front section and the adjoining side fairings are different with a more uncluttered look. In terms of features, the motorcycle will be equipped with all the rider aids like riding modes, traction control, and switchable ABS, as well as a large TFT dash, keyless ignition, and LED lighting.
However, the most significant change is in the drop in weight. Compared to the F 850 GS, the new F 900 GS is a solid 14-kilogram lighter thanks to the new chassis, plastic fuel tank, battery, Akrapovic rear muffler, and a few other things. Moving to the powertrain, the F 900 GS gets a completely reworked liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill that now has a displacement of 895 cc and is rated to produce a max power output of 105 bhp and 93 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
BMW Motorrad is expected to officially launch the new F 900 GS towards the end of August. Price-wise, expect a hike over the current model’s sticker price with the range likely to begin from Rs 13 lakh for the base variant going up to 14.5 lakh for the top-spec model. As far as competition is concerned, once launched the BMW F 900 GS will compete against the likes of the Triumph Tiger 900 and the Honda XL750 Transalp.
