BMW Unveils New F800 and F900GS Trio with More Power and More Features

BMW has just announced an update to its middleweight adventure bike lineup. It bids farewell to the F750 and F850 models, and it is replaced with the new F800 and F900 GS series, along with the adventure-focused F900GS Adventure. These fresh additions boast larger engines and many improvements, marking a step forward in BMW's adventure motorcycle offerings. The most notable change across the board is the bump in engine capacity, with all three models moving from 853cc to 895cc. While this might seem a bit confusing, it is worth noting that the old F750 was also 853cc, albeit with a different tune.

This capacity increase translates into enhanced power the bikes produce. The entry-level F800GS now delivers 87 bhp at 6750 rpm, substantially increasing from the old F750's 76.4 bhp. Meanwhile, the two F900GS variants produce 105 bhp at 8500 rpm, compared to the old F850's 84 bhp. However, the engine is just one part of the equation. BMW has packed these bikes with a range of features and upgrades. The introductory F800GS comes standard with a 6.5-inch TFT dash, an improved LED headlight, heated grips, hand protectors, a top-case carrier, and styling enhancements. The starting price for the F800GS is set at £9,995, and it is expected to hit dealerships in early 2024.

For those seeking a higher specification, the F900GS has shed 14kg in weight, thanks to a lighter plastic fuel tank and swingarm. This weight reduction enhances its agility and handling. The F900GS also boasts updated styling, a standard Akrapovic sports exhaust, fully adjustable inverted telescopic front forks, an improved LED headlight, and heated grips with hand guards. The F900GS is priced at £11,995 in the UK and is scheduled to arrive at dealerships in early 2024. However, BMW has not stated as to when these motorcycles will arrive on Indian shores.