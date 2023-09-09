Login

BMW Unveils New F800 and F900GS Trio with More Power and More Features

BMW's adventure motorcycle lineup gets a power boost with larger engines. The F800GS now makes 87bhp, while the F900GS makes 105bhp, both these bikes come loaded with features, and the F900GS sheds 14kg for enhanced agility.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

09-Sep-23 06:30 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW bids farewell to F750 and F850 models and introduces the F800 and F900 GS series
  • F800GS now delivers 87 bhp at 6750 rpm and the two F900GS variants produce 105 bhp at 8500 rpm
  • Features a 6.5-inch TFT dash, LED headlight, heated grips, hand protectors, and a top-case carrier

BMW has just announced an update to its middleweight adventure bike lineup. It bids farewell to the F750 and F850 models, and it is replaced with the new F800 and F900 GS series, along with the adventure-focused F900GS Adventure. These fresh additions boast larger engines and many improvements, marking a step forward in BMW's adventure motorcycle offerings. The most notable change across the board is the bump in engine capacity, with all three models moving from 853cc to 895cc. While this might seem a bit confusing, it is worth noting that the old F750 was also 853cc, albeit with a different tune. 

 

Also Read: BMW Teases New F 900 GS Adventure Motorcycle

 

This capacity increase translates into enhanced power the bikes produce. The entry-level F800GS now delivers 87 bhp at 6750 rpm, substantially increasing from the old F750's 76.4 bhp. Meanwhile, the two F900GS variants produce 105 bhp at 8500 rpm, compared to the old F850's 84 bhp. However, the engine is just one part of the equation. BMW has packed these bikes with a range of features and upgrades. The introductory F800GS comes standard with a 6.5-inch TFT dash, an improved LED headlight, heated grips, hand protectors, a top-case carrier, and styling enhancements. The starting price for the F800GS is set at £9,995, and it is expected to hit dealerships in early 2024.

 

 

Also Read: 2024 BMW R 1300 GS Pricing Leaked Before Official Debut
 

For those seeking a higher specification, the F900GS has shed 14kg in weight, thanks to a lighter plastic fuel tank and swingarm. This weight reduction enhances its agility and handling. The F900GS also boasts updated styling, a standard Akrapovic sports exhaust, fully adjustable inverted telescopic front forks, an improved LED headlight, and heated grips with hand guards. The F900GS is priced at £11,995 in the UK and is scheduled to arrive at dealerships in early 2024. However, BMW has not stated as to when these motorcycles will arrive on Indian shores.

# BMW F800# BMW F900# BMW F900GS# BMW F800 GS

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on 850 GS

BMW 850 GS
7.9
0
10
BMW 850 GS

Starts at ₹ 12.5 - 13.25 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View 850 GS Specifications
View 850 GS Features

Popular BMW Models

BMW G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS

₹ 2.9 Lakh

BMW S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR

₹ 20.3 - 24.55 Lakh

BMW G 310 R
BMW G 310 R

₹ 2.85 Lakh

BMW 850 GS
BMW 850 GS

₹ 12.5 - 13.25 Lakh

BMW R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS

₹ 20.55 Lakh

BMW G 310 RR
BMW G 310 RR

₹ 2.85 - 2.99 Lakh

BMW S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR

₹ 21.3 Lakh

BMW R nine T
BMW R nine T

₹ 19 - 24 Lakh

BMW R 18
BMW R 18

₹ 19.9 - 24 Lakh

BMW F900R
BMW F900R

₹ 10.8 Lakh

BMW R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT

₹ 23.95 Lakh

BMW C 400 GT
BMW C 400 GT

₹ 9.95 - 10.15 Lakh

BMW F900XR
BMW F900XR

₹ 12.3 Lakh

BMW K 1600 B
BMW K 1600 B

₹ 29.9 Lakh

BMW S 1000 R
BMW S 1000 R

₹ 17.9 - 22.5 Lakh

BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL

₹ 32 Lakh

BMW M 1000 RR
BMW M 1000 RR

₹ 49 - 55 Lakh

BMW R nineT Scrambler
BMW R nineT Scrambler

₹ 16.75 Lakh

BMW R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R

₹ 16.25 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV

₹ 16 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 14, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW Unveils New F800 and F900GS Trio with More Power and More Features
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn