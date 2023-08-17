2024 BMW R 1300 GS Pricing Leaked Before Official Debut

After a long wait, BMW Motorrad will take the cover off the next-generation R 1300 GS in Berlin on 28th September 2023. From the many spy shots and leaked regulatory documents that have surfaced on the internet, BMW’s flagship adventure touring motorcycle has undergone a thorough update, with everything from the chassis, powertrain and features upgraded and improved to make it an even better motorcycle than what it already is. Now, before its international debut, pricing for the base variant of the 2024 R 1300 GS surprisingly got leaked on the U.S. official website’s digital payment estimator, before it was taken off. On the website, the base variant of the R 1300 GS was priced at $19,590 (converts to Rs 16.28 lakh), compared to the current generation R 1250 GS priced at $18,690 (converts to Rs 15.53 lakh). In India, BMW retails the standard R 1250 GS at Rs 20.55 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of pricing, expect the 2024 R 1300 GS to carry a sizable premium over the current sticker price.



Apart from the price leak, according to the information shared by a German website, the 2024 R 1300 GS will be the first motorcycle to feature SAF Next, a newly evolved electronically controlled chassis system. This technology allows the rider to adjust the seat height on the motorcycle on the fly, thus making it more accessible to shorter riders.

Besides that, as mentioned above, test mules of the 2024 R 1300 GS have been spotted on several occasions revealing information on the motorcycle as its design and features. The front nose of the motorcycle is very different from the current GS, as the new one has a front radar accommodated above the headlamp. The bike will come with adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, blind spot detection, and new features like a new cockpit, motorised windshield and more.





What’s also known is that the new R 1300 GS will be built around a new aluminium frame with a bolt-on subframe, replacing the current steel tubular one. The bike will also receive a new Paralever single-sided swing arm. As for the motor, the flat-twin boxer unit will have more displacement at 1300 cc and will be capable of producing more power and torque, thanks to the leaked documents. The motor will also come with liquid-cooling for the first time and is also said to have a semi-dry sump.

Going by the available information, the new G 1300 GS will be lighter than the current iteration, more powerful and heavily feature-loaded.



Followed by the international debut this month-end, expect the new R 1300 GS to make it to our shores by the end of this year. Once launched, the standard R 1300 GS will be accompanied by an Adventure version and a hopeful ‘M’ version, which should be even lighter and, even more powerful.

