BMW Motorrad Celebrates Production Milestone Of One Million GS Motorcycles

BMW Motorrad has achieved a milestone of one million GS motorcycles produced. The milestone bike was a BMW R 1250 GS in a Triple Black shade. This achievement was celebrated during a special works meeting at the BMW Motorrad plant in Berlin. BMW has been producing motorcycles in Berlin since 1969 and introduced the GS range in 1980 with the R80G/S. The motorcycle was powered by a 797.5 cc air-cooled, flat-twin boxer engine.

Also Read: BMW Teases New M1000 RR; Launch Soon

The milestone bike was a BMW R 1250 GS in a Triple Black shade

Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad said, “I am very pleased that today, and especially in our “100 Years of BMW Motorrad” anniversary year, we are able to contribute a major milestone to the corporate history of the BMW Group with the one millionth BMW GS motorbike with a boxer engine. I am equally pleased that the unique history of BMW Motorrad models with boxer engines will soon be supplemented by an exciting chapter with numerous innovations with the new R 1300 GS.”

Also Read: 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Range Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 10.17 Lakh

Successor to the R 1250 GS, the R 1300 GS, is all set to make its debut on September 28th, 2023 at the opening of the new BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin. Powering the new R 1300 GS will be a 1,300 cc boxer-twin engine producing a peak power of 143.5 bhp at 7,750 rpm with a peak torque of 143 Nm. Claimed top speed is 225 kmph, up from 219 kmph on the current R 1250 GS. The motorcycle is also expected to feature a lot of electronic and mechanical upgrades over the current R 1250 GS.

Written by: Ronit Agarwal