BMW Teases New M1000 RR; Launch Soon

BMW Motorrad India is gearing up for the launch of the higher-spec M 1000 RR, as the brand has posted a teaser image on its social media platforms. Based on the standard S 1000 RR, that currently retails at Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the M variant will come with more features, lightweight components and a hefty sticker price. To give an idea, the M version of the previous edition of the S 1000 RR retailed at 42 lakh, so one can assume the price tag for the upcoming one to be higher than that.

Frontal view of the 2023 BMW M 1000 RR

But for that serious amount of money, the M 1000 RR comes with a barrage of premium lightweight components and additional features to extract the maximum out of the S 1000 RR. And, in case you weren’t aware, the BMW M 1000 RR is a homologation bike that competes in the WSBK racing championship, meaning that the specs of the M 1000 RR are almost identical to the race bikes.

2023 BMW Motorrad M 1000 RR

Starting with the design, the M 1000 RR gets a redesigned tail section that’s compact and lighter with a short number plate holder and an M Endurance seat. The fairing is made from exposed carbon fibre that is lighter and reworked winglets to produce more downforce on acceleration as well as braking. In addition to that, the winglets will also help in stability and reduce the bike’s tendency to wheelie at high speeds. Besides that, the motorcycle features a taller windscreen for better airflow around the rider.

Blue anodised 4-piston calipers with “M” badging



Coming to the cycle parts, the M 1000 RR comes with M brakes finished in anodized blue with an M logo, that have been developed specially for use in the World Superbike Championship. BMW will also be offering the top-of-the-shelf M 1000 RR Competition, which gets M milled components, the M carbon package, a lighter swingarm, the M Endurance chain, and the passenger package with a hump cover for the pillion seat. Lastly, you also get brake cooling ducts integrated into the front mudguard for improved braking performance. There is also the option of opting for lighter forged wheels.

Brake cooling ducts for improved braking performance

The aluminium chassis has been tweaked for track use, while the swingarm pivot point comes with extended adjustability. The suspension setup consists of top-spec 43mm USDs and a monoshock, both fully-adjustable. Braking is handled by 320 mm twin discs with 4-piston calipers and a single disc at the rear with a 2-piston caliper. Feature-wise, above the S 1000 RR, the M variant gets customisable riding modes, adjustable engine braking levels, and 6-axis IMU with the latest edition of traction and wheelie control, besides the cornering ABS function. There’s also launch control, hill-start assist, clutchless gear shifts and an OBD interface for GPS-tracked data logging and lap timing.

Larger winglets for more downforce on acceleration and braking



Coming to the heart of the matter, the motor features 2-ring forged pistons, CNC-machined intake ports, adapted combustion chambers, titanium connecting rods, slimmer and lighter rocker arms, and advanced camshafts. The exhaust system is of lightweight construction consisting of a titanium manifold, and front and rear silencers. With the competition-spec components, the M 1000 RR registers an increased power output of 209bhp at 14,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 113Nm at 11,000 rpm. BMW also claims that the top speed on the M 1000 RR is rated at 314 kmph, as compared to 306 kmph on the S 1000 RR.

In India, the BMW M 1000 RR doesn’t have any rivals except one, the Ducati Panigale V4R, currently retailing at Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom).