BMW Motorrad Teases Upcoming Concept Sports Bike

BMW Motorrad has teased its upcoming concept motorcycle ahead of its debut on May 23. The teaser image reveals that the upcoming model is a sports bike, but doesn’t divulge anything about the upcoming model’s name tag. While one can initially speculate that the upcoming model might be a precursor to the next-generation S1000 RR, the only sport bike in BMW’s current portfolio, it is worth noting that the motorcycle has already received an update for the 2025 model year. This makes it unlikely for the all-new model to arrive before next year.

Furthermore, it is also worth considering that the design of the concept motorcycle at first glance appears to be more akin to that of a more track-focused, lightweight offering. Few of the body panels appear to be crafted from carbon fibre, while the tail section is quite lean. This has led to speculations that this may be the successor to the HP4, a non-street-legal,track-only derivative of the older S 1000 RR, which, quite similarly, featured extensive usage of carbon fibre for its bodywork. If this is true, the new motorcycle will likely be powered by a more powerful version of the 999 cc inline-4 engine.

The HP4 Race was a track-only motorcycle, limited to 750 units worldwide

The previous iteration of the HP4 Race was introduced in 2017 and limited to 750 units worldwide. The motorcycle was powered by a 999 cc inline-4 mill, similar to the S 1000 RR, although it produced 212 bhp and 120 Nm of torque, higher than the S 1000 RR, courtesy of a higher rev limit. On the suspension front, the motorcycle also featured sophisticated, fully-adjustable Ohlins FGR300 forks up front and an Ohlins TTX 36 GP absorber at the back. The list of electronics on offer on the motorcycle included 15-level traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, launch control and a pit lane speed limiter.



