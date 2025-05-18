BMW Motorrad Teases Upcoming Concept Sports Bike

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EV Concept UnveiledTata Harrier EV Launch On June 3New-Gen Kia Seltos Spotted Testing In India2025 Kia Carens Clavis Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed TVS Young Media Racer Program 9.0: Fast, Fun, And Insightful
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
BMW CE 02 REVIEW: THE GOOD & THE BAD!2025 Kia Carens Clavis: For Modern Day Family Car Buyer | ADAS, Panoramic Sunroof & Lots Of Tech!Special Feature: Jio-bp Fuel With Active Technology Explained
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata New AltrozJeep Grand WagoneerKia Carens ClavisLexus New LBXVolvo EX30 Recharge
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Yezdi Adventure 2025Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

BMW Motorrad Teases Upcoming Concept Sports Bike

The teaser doesn’t reveal the upcoming model’s name tag, although, we speculate that it may be the HP4 Race’s successor
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 18, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The motorcycle in the teaser appears to have carbon fibre body panels.
  • Expected to be a track-only derivative of the S 1000 RR.
  • Likely to be powered by the same 999 cc inline-4 but with a higher power output.

BMW Motorrad has teased its upcoming concept motorcycle ahead of its debut on May 23. The teaser image reveals that the upcoming model is a sports bike, but doesn’t divulge anything about the upcoming model’s name tag. While one can initially speculate that the upcoming model might be a precursor to the next-generation S1000 RR, the only sport bike in BMW’s current portfolio, it is worth noting that the motorcycle has already received an update for the 2025 model year. This makes it unlikely for the all-new model to arrive before next year.

 

Also Read: Upcoming BMW F 450 GS Spied On Test In India
 

Furthermore, it is also worth considering that the design of the concept motorcycle at first glance appears to be more akin to that of a more track-focused, lightweight offering. Few of the body panels appear to be crafted from carbon fibre, while the tail section is quite lean. This has led to speculations that this may be the successor to the HP4, a non-street-legal,track-only derivative of the older S 1000 RR, which, quite similarly, featured extensive usage of carbon fibre for its bodywork. If this is true, the new motorcycle will likely be powered by a more powerful version of the 999 cc inline-4 engine.

 

Also Read: 2025 BMW C 400 GT Launched In India At Rs 11.50 lakh
 BMW Motorrad Teases Upcoming Concept Sport Bike 1

The HP4 Race was a track-only motorcycle, limited to 750 units worldwide

 

The previous iteration of the HP4 Race was introduced in 2017 and limited to 750 units worldwide. The motorcycle was powered by a 999 cc inline-4 mill, similar to the S 1000 RR, although it produced 212 bhp and 120 Nm of torque, higher than the S 1000 RR, courtesy of a higher rev limit. On the suspension front, the motorcycle also featured sophisticated, fully-adjustable Ohlins FGR300 forks up front and an Ohlins TTX 36 GP absorber at the back. The list of electronics on offer on the motorcycle included 15-level traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, launch control and a pit lane speed limiter.


 

# BMW Motorrad# BMW Motorrad S 1000 RR# BMW HP4 Race# BMW HP4 Race successor# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • BMW had first showcased the F 450 GS concept during the 2024 EICMA Trade show before displaying it in India at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January
    Upcoming BMW F 450 GS Spied On Test In India
  • The R 1300 RT is the successor to the R 1250 RT and is now powered by BMW’s 1300 cc boxer-twin engine
    BMW R 1300 RT Unveiled
  • The BMW R 1300 R is the second bike to be based on the German motorcycle marque’s 1300 platform, after the R 1300 GS adventure tourer
    BMW R 1300 R Roadster Unveiled
  • BMW+Mini combined sold 3,914 cars between January and March 2025. Meanwhile, EVs recorded 646 units (combined) in Q1.
    BMW Group India Registers 7 Per Cent Growth In Q1; EV Sales Up By 200 Per Cent
  • The motorcycles emerged from the partnership between TVS and BMW, and were on sale in India for nearly seven years
    BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Discontinued In India

Latest News

  • The teaser doesn’t reveal the upcoming model’s name tag, although, we speculate that it may be the HP4 Race’s successor
    BMW Motorrad Teases Upcoming Concept Sports Bike
  • This concept vehicle gets a range of enhancements over the standard version which include a dual electric motor powertrain
    Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EV Concept Unveiled
  • When it goes on sale, the Harrier EV will be the biggest, most powerful EV from the company to be sold in India
    Tata Harrier EV Launch On June 3
  • The second-gen Seltos appears to get a redesigned fascia replete with a new headlamp setup.
    New-Gen Kia Seltos Spotted Testing In India
  • The Carens Clavis will be available with three engine choices and four transmission options.
    2025 Kia Carens Clavis Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
  • The ninth edition of the TVS Young Media Racer Program selection rounds wrapped up last weekend. While I’ve had some experience driving on a track, this was my first time riding on one. Read on for the full experience.
    TVS Young Media Racer Program 9.0: Fast, Fun, And Insightful
  • The company also mentioned its plans to launch 26 products (including refreshments) by FY2030 comprising 20 ICE and 6 EVs
    Hyundai Confirms Strong Hybrids For Indian Market
  • Commanding a premium of roughly Rs 7,000 over the Ride Connect edition launched at the start of the year, the Access Ride Connect TFT also ushers in a new paint option.
    2025 Suzuki Access Gains Colour TFT Display; Priced At Rs 1.02 Lakh
  • KTM has hiked the prices of its motorcycles with the hike ranging from Rs 1,000 to Ra 11,000 depending on the model.
    KTM 390 Duke, 250 Duke, RC 390, RC 200 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 11,000
  • The latest addition to Hero’s Vida family will be a simpler, more family-focused offering that is likely to be available with single- and dual-battery options.
    Hero Vida Z Electric Scooter Primed For July Launch In India