2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Range Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 10.17 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles India has officially launched the latest versions of its much-anticipated middleweight naked, the 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 R, and the top-spec Street Triple RS. The motorcycle was supposed to be launched in March, however, due to internal corporate reshuffling, the Triumph Street Triple range debut was deferred and pushed ahead to June.

The new Street Triple 765 made its global debut in February 2023 and received significant updates, making it a new-generation model. The prices for Street-Triple R start at Rs 10.17 lakh, while the RS variant is priced at Rs 11.81 lakh (ex-showroom). Triumph opened bookings for its new-generation Street Triple range in March 2023.

Also Read: 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS & R First Ride Review

In terms of features, the new Street Triple 756 RS gets a 5-inch full-colour TFT instrument console.

The Street Triple R comes with four riding modes: road, rain, sport, and rider-configurable. This makes it simple to fine-tune the motorcycle to the rider's tastes. The Street Triple RS includes five riding modes, including a track mode, in addition to the four basic modes found on the R. Cornering ABS and cornering traction control are two further electrical features.

The style of the 2023 Street Triple 765 is sharper and more defined.

The distinctive and iconic bug-eyed LED headlamp unit is new and crisper than before, and it receives the standard twin LED headlight and a new colour-coded pillion seat cowl with an interchangeable pillion seat. The Triumph Street Triple R is available in two liveries: Silver Ice with Storm Grey and Yellow graphics and Crystal White with Storm Grey and Lithium Flame graphics. Whereas the Street Triple RS gets three paint schemes: Silver Ice with Baja Orange and Storm Grey graphics, Carnival Red with Carbon Black and Aluminium Silver graphics, and Cosmic Yellow with Carbon Black and Aluminium Silver graphics.

Also Read: 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 R Review: In Pictures

The Street Triple adds '765' to its moniker because the triple-cylinder motorcycle has a displacement of 765 cc.

Triumph claims that this is the most powerful Street Triple ever, with engine enhancements from the Moto2 race programme, more torque, and improved overall responsiveness. The engine on the RS makes 128 bhp, which is 6 bhp more than earlier, at 12,000 rpm, while the peak torque output is 80 Nm, coming in at 9,500 rpm. On the R, the motor makes 118 bhp at 11,500 rpm and has the same peak torque output as the RS. The increased power comes as a result of the brand’s learnings from supplying engines in Moto2. There is a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter and a new exhaust.

Triumph also offers 50+ accessories in terms of style, comfort, protection, and luggage, as well as a two-year unlimited mileage warranty.

The Triumph Street Triple 765 R is the latest entrant in the street fighter segment. It will compete with the Kawasaki Z900, Ducati Monster and the BMW F900R.