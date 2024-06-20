Login
Triumph Daytona 660 Starts Arriving At Dealerships; India Launch Imminent

The motorcycle was initially supposed to launch by April-May 2024, but was delayed for unknown reasons
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on June 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Triumph Daytona 660 has started arriving at dealerships.
  • The motorcycle is expected to launch in the coming days.
  • Expected to be priced at around Rs 10 lakh.

The Triumph Daytona 660 has started reaching dealerships ahead of its launch in the coming days. The motorcycle, which is listed on Triumph India’s website was initially supposed to launch by April-May 2024, but was delayed for unknown reasons. The motorcycle debuted back in January 2024 as the third model powered by the 660 cc inline-triple engine after the Trident 660 and the Tiger Sport 660, both of which are on sale in India. Expect the motorcycle to be priced around the Rs 10 lakh mark upon launch.

 

Also Read: All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed; India Launch Soon

Triumph Daytona 660 Starts Arriving At Dealerships Launch Imminent 1

The Triumph Daytona was first unveiled in January 2024

 

The design of the Daytona 660 is inspired by the older ‘675’ model, and the motorcycle features twin LED headlights. The bike is offered in three colour options overseas, including a ‘660’ race-inspired graphic. It gets a digital instrument console, similar to that of the Trident 660, with a monochrome TFT LCD screen. The unit is also compatible with the optional My Triumph Connectivity System. In terms of electronics, the motorcycle gets ride-by-wire with three riding modes – road, sport and rain.

 

In terms of cycle parts, the Daytona 660 is suspended by a 41 mm Showa up-side down (USD) big piston fork up front while at the rear you get a Showa monoshock with preload adjustability. Braking duties are handled by dual 310 mm floating discs up front and a single 220 mm fixed disc at the rear. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 201 kg and a seat height of 810 mm.

 

Also Read: 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh

Triumph Daytona 660 Launch Likely In April 2024 2

The motorcycle is powered by a 660 inline-triple engine

 

On the powertrain front, the 660 cc inline-triple engine powering the motorcycle churns out about 94 bhp at 11,250 rpm and 69 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rpm. The Daytona 660 also has a brand-new exhaust and is said to sound sportier than its other 660 cc siblings. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a torque-assist clutch.

