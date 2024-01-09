All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed; India Launch Soon

The highly anticipated Triumph Daytona 660 makes its global debut, and it has been launched in UK at a price of £8,595 or Rs. 9.08 lakh. It is the third model from the 660 cc triple platform after the Trident 660 and the Tiger Sport 660, both of which are on sale in India. Rather than getting the ‘Daytona’ brand back as a 765 cc triple model, Triumph decided to get it with the 660 cc engine platform in order to make it affordable and accessible.

The design of the Daytona 660 is definitely inspired by the older ‘675’ model. Triumph has gone for clean lines and a more rounded, curved look rather than the supersport being outright edgy. The front end gets twin LED headlights with a central air intake. The overall stance is athletic, and the motorcycle will be offered in three colour options, including a ‘660’ race-inspired graphic.

The Daytona 660 makes 94 bhp at 11,250 rpm and 69 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rom, which is 17 per cent more power and 9 per cent more torque than the Trident 660, with over 80 per cent of torque available from 3,125 rpm. The Daytona 660 also has a brand-new exhaust and is said to sound sportier than its other 660 cc siblings. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a torque assist clutch.

The Daytona 660 is suspended on 41 mm Showa USD big piston fork while the rear gets a Showa monoshock with preload adjustability. The radial four piston brakes with twin 310mm discs and braided brake lines are paired with Michelin’s new Power 6 tyres.

Combined with an 810 mm seat height, narrow waist, the Daytona 660 gets a relatively relaxed bar and footpeg position and isn’t outright sporty. The Daytona 660 is suited for daily use along as well, or so Triumph says. The Daytona 660 has a kerb weight of 201 kg, which is 12 kg more than that of the Trident 660.

In terms of features, the new Daytona 660 gets ride-by-wire with three riding modes – road, sport and rain. Each mode offers a different throttle response and level of traction control intervention, with Sport mode providing the most reactive throttle response for full-on road rides or track sessions. The traction control can be fully deactivated as well. Dual-channel ABS is standard as well.

The motorcycle gets a digital console, similar to that of the Trident 660, with a TFT screen placed in a white-on-black LCD unit. The unit is compatible with the optional My Triumph Connectivity System that enables turn-by-turn navigation plus phone and music interaction. Triumph will offer over 30 genuine accessories to go along with the motorcycle.

The new Triumph Daytona 660 will go up against the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 650, Honda CBR650R and the Yamaha YZF R7 in global markets.