Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda New KodiaqTata Harrier EVTata CurvvMercedes-Maybach EQSKia KA4
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield New Classic 350Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000R
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Specifications, Features And Prices Compared

We see how the newly launched Triumph Daytona 660 goes up against the Aprilia RS 660 on paper.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Triumph Daytona 660 is powered by a 660cc liquid-cooled inline-triple engine
  • The Aprilia RS 660 features a 659cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine
  • The Aprilia is significantly more expensive than the Triumph.

Triumph Motorcycles finally launched the all-new Daytona 660 in India after a long overdue. The Daytona 660 is priced at Rs 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive motorcycle based on the brand’s 660 platform. It primarily gets into the ring with the Aprilia RS 660 as far as specifications are concerned, so it is England versus Italy in this comparison. Let us take a look at how both sport bikes stack up against each other on paper.

 

Also Read: Triumph Daytona 660 Launched In India At Rs 9.72 Lakh

 

Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Engine & Performance

SpecificationsTriumph Daytona 660 Aprilia RS 660
Engine Liquid-cooled, inlineLiquid-cooled, parallel twin 
Displacement 660cc659cc
Power output 94 bhp @ 11,250 rpm99 bhp @ 10,500 rpm
Peak Torque 69 Nm @ 8,250 rpm67 Nm @ 8500
Gearbox 6 speed6 speed

The Triumph Daytona 660 is powered by a 660cc liquid-cooled inline-triple engine, derived from the Trident 660. It produces 94 bhp at 11,250 rpm and a peak torque of 69 Nm at 8,250 rpm. On the other hand, the Aprilia RS 660 features a 659cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, producing 99 bhp at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. While the RS 660 edges ahead with higher horsepower, the Daytona 660 offers slightly more torque.

 

Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660 2 1
 

Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Chassis & Cycle Parts

SpecificationsTriumph Daytona 660 Aprilia RS 660
Chassis TypeTubular steel perimeter frameAluminium dual beam 
Front Suspension41mm Showa USD - 110mm travel41 mm Kayaba - 120mm travel
Rear SuspensionShowa monoshock - 130mm travel asymmetric monoshock - 130mm travel 
Front Brake Twin 310mm floating discs, 4 piston radial callipers, ABSTwin 320mm disc, Brembo radial callipers, 4 piston, ABS
Rear Brake 220mm disc, single piston, sliding calliper, ABS 220mm disc, 2 piston, Brembo calliper, ABS 

Both motorcycles incorporate chassis designs tailored to their sporty characters. The Daytona 660 utilises a tubular steel perimeter frame, while the RS 660 features a lighter aluminium dual-beam chassis. Suspension duties are handled by a 41mm USD fork up front and a monoshock at the rear on both bikes, though the RS 660 offers slightly more front suspension travel. In terms of braking, the RS 660 takes the lead with larger 320mm front discs and the inclusion of a cornering ABS, which optimises braking and stability during cornering.

 

Also Read: 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh

 

Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660 1

Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Dimensions 

Specifications Triumph Daytona 660Aprilia RS 660
Seat height 810mm820mm
Weight 201 kg 183 kg 
Fuel Tank14 litres 15 litres 
Front Tyre17-inch 120/7017-inch 120/70 tubeless, radial
Rear Tyre 17-inch 180/5517-inch 180/55, tubeless, radial

When considering convenience, the Daytona 660 offers a more accessible seat height of 810mm compared to the RS 660’s 820mm. However, the RS 660 is significantly lighter, weighing just 183 kg against the Daytona’s 201 kg. Both bikes share identical tyre sizes, but the RS 660’s tyres are tubeless and radial.

 

Also Read: Opinion: Does The Aprilia Tuareg 660 Make Sense At Rs. 19 Lakh?

 

Triumph Daytona 660 Starts Arriving At Dealerships Launch Imminent bac3a4d5db

Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Features and Equipment

 

In terms of features, the Triumph Daytona 660 comes equipped with a multi-function TFT display, three riding modes (Road, Rain, and Sport), dual-channel ABS, and switchable traction control. However, the Aprilia RS 660 goes above and beyond with its 6-axis IMU, three-level cornering ABS, adjustable wheelie control, cruise control, traction control, engine brake control and five ride modes.

 

Aprilia RS 660 a19c6ec772

Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Pricing

 

The Aprilia RS 660 wears a lofty price tag of Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom), which appears even steeper compared to the Daytona 660’s much lower price of Rs 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom). As for after-sales, Triumph Motorcycle India has a wider network of service stations across the country presently as compared to Aprilia India, which is gradually building its reach across the nation.

# Triumph Motorcycles India# Aprilia bikes India# Triumph Daytona 660# Aprilia RS 660# Daytona 660# RS 660# Daytona 660 Vs RS 660# Bikes# two -wheeler# Auto News# England# Italy# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Multistrada V4 RS sits right at the top of the variant lineup, dethroning the erstwhile Pikes Peak variant.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Launched In India At Rs 38.40 Lakh
  • Offered in three colour options, the all-new Daytona 660 is the second bike after the Tiger Sport 660 to be based on the Trident 660’s engine platform
    Triumph Daytona 660 Launched In India At Rs 9.72 Lakh
  • September 2024 will witness the launch of at least five vehicles in India.
    Upcoming Car Launches In India In September 2024: Tata Curvv ICE, Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, MG Windsor EV And More
  • The Multistrada V4 RS made its global debut last year as a high-performance version of the adventure sports tourer.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • We see how the newly launched Jupiter 110 goes up against the likes of the Hero Xoom 110 on paper.
    New TVS Jupiter 110 Vs Hero Xoom 110: Price, Specifications, Features Compared

Latest News

  • The programme will now include the use of display stickers on vehicles that have been tested under the Bharat NCAP standards.
    Bharat NCAP Introduces Safety Rating Label For Cars Tested Under Voluntary Programme
  • First unit of the coupe-SUV delivered to owner in New Delhi.
    Citroen Basalt Deliveries Commence in India
  • Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj has said that the Bajaj ethanol motorcycle will be unveiled in September 2024.
    Bajaj Ethanol Motorcycle To Be Launched This Year
  • Second-gen GranTurismo features an evolutionary design and drops V8 in favour of a twin-turbo V6.
    New Maserati GranTurismo Launched In India; Priced From Rs 2.72 Crore
  • The RUV350 is capable of offering a true range of 120 kilometres in Eco mode on a single charge and is rated to achieve a top speed of 75 kmph
    BGauss RUV350 Production Commenced
  • We see how the newly launched Triumph Daytona 660 goes up against the Aprilia RS 660 on paper.
    Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Specifications, Features And Prices Compared
  • An evolution of the e6, the BYD M6 will pack a fresh new look, along with an extra row of seats; likely to feature a panoramic sunroof.
    BYD M6 Electric MPV With 3-Row Seating Is Coming To India; Launch Imminent
  • The new Ducati Multistrada V4 RS, described as the sportiest model in the Multistrada family, will be available in limited numbers and is priced at ₹ 38.40 lakh (Ex-showroom).
    Ducati Multistrada V4 RS: All You Need To Know
  • The scooter is expected to receive a complete revamp with a new design, equipment and features
    Upcoming Hero Destini 125 Teased Ahead Of Launch
  • The upgraded Vantage develops 656 bhp and 800 Nm of torque and is the fastest iteration of the sports car till date.
    New Aston Martin Vantage Arrives In India, Priced From Rs 3.99 Crore

Popular Triumph Models

  • Home
  • News
  • bike
  • Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Specifications, Features And Prices Compared
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved