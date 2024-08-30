Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Specifications, Features And Prices Compared

Triumph Motorcycles finally launched the all-new Daytona 660 in India after a long overdue. The Daytona 660 is priced at Rs 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive motorcycle based on the brand’s 660 platform. It primarily gets into the ring with the Aprilia RS 660 as far as specifications are concerned, so it is England versus Italy in this comparison. Let us take a look at how both sport bikes stack up against each other on paper.

Also Read: Triumph Daytona 660 Launched In India At Rs 9.72 Lakh

Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Engine & Performance

Specifications Triumph Daytona 660 Aprilia RS 660 Engine Liquid-cooled, inline Liquid-cooled, parallel twin Displacement 660cc 659cc Power output 94 bhp @ 11,250 rpm 99 bhp @ 10,500 rpm Peak Torque 69 Nm @ 8,250 rpm 67 Nm @ 8500 Gearbox 6 speed 6 speed

The Triumph Daytona 660 is powered by a 660cc liquid-cooled inline-triple engine, derived from the Trident 660. It produces 94 bhp at 11,250 rpm and a peak torque of 69 Nm at 8,250 rpm. On the other hand, the Aprilia RS 660 features a 659cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, producing 99 bhp at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. While the RS 660 edges ahead with higher horsepower, the Daytona 660 offers slightly more torque.





Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Chassis & Cycle Parts

Specifications Triumph Daytona 660 Aprilia RS 660 Chassis Type Tubular steel perimeter frame Aluminium dual beam Front Suspension 41mm Showa USD - 110mm travel 41 mm Kayaba - 120mm travel Rear Suspension Showa monoshock - 130mm travel asymmetric monoshock - 130mm travel Front Brake Twin 310mm floating discs, 4 piston radial callipers, ABS Twin 320mm disc, Brembo radial callipers, 4 piston, ABS Rear Brake 220mm disc, single piston, sliding calliper, ABS 220mm disc, 2 piston, Brembo calliper, ABS

Both motorcycles incorporate chassis designs tailored to their sporty characters. The Daytona 660 utilises a tubular steel perimeter frame, while the RS 660 features a lighter aluminium dual-beam chassis. Suspension duties are handled by a 41mm USD fork up front and a monoshock at the rear on both bikes, though the RS 660 offers slightly more front suspension travel. In terms of braking, the RS 660 takes the lead with larger 320mm front discs and the inclusion of a cornering ABS, which optimises braking and stability during cornering.

Also Read: 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh

Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Dimensions

Specifications Triumph Daytona 660 Aprilia RS 660 Seat height 810mm 820mm Weight 201 kg 183 kg Fuel Tank 14 litres 15 litres Front Tyre 17-inch 120/70 17-inch 120/70 tubeless, radial Rear Tyre 17-inch 180/55 17-inch 180/55, tubeless, radial

When considering convenience, the Daytona 660 offers a more accessible seat height of 810mm compared to the RS 660’s 820mm. However, the RS 660 is significantly lighter, weighing just 183 kg against the Daytona’s 201 kg. Both bikes share identical tyre sizes, but the RS 660’s tyres are tubeless and radial.

Also Read: Opinion: Does The Aprilia Tuareg 660 Make Sense At Rs. 19 Lakh?

Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Features and Equipment

In terms of features, the Triumph Daytona 660 comes equipped with a multi-function TFT display, three riding modes (Road, Rain, and Sport), dual-channel ABS, and switchable traction control. However, the Aprilia RS 660 goes above and beyond with its 6-axis IMU, three-level cornering ABS, adjustable wheelie control, cruise control, traction control, engine brake control and five ride modes.

Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Pricing

The Aprilia RS 660 wears a lofty price tag of Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom), which appears even steeper compared to the Daytona 660’s much lower price of Rs 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom). As for after-sales, Triumph Motorcycle India has a wider network of service stations across the country presently as compared to Aprilia India, which is gradually building its reach across the nation.