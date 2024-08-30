Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Specifications, Features And Prices Compared
By Jafar Rizvi
3 mins read
Published on August 30, 2024
Highlights
- The Triumph Daytona 660 is powered by a 660cc liquid-cooled inline-triple engine
- The Aprilia RS 660 features a 659cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine
- The Aprilia is significantly more expensive than the Triumph.
Triumph Motorcycles finally launched the all-new Daytona 660 in India after a long overdue. The Daytona 660 is priced at Rs 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive motorcycle based on the brand’s 660 platform. It primarily gets into the ring with the Aprilia RS 660 as far as specifications are concerned, so it is England versus Italy in this comparison. Let us take a look at how both sport bikes stack up against each other on paper.
Also Read: Triumph Daytona 660 Launched In India At Rs 9.72 Lakh
Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Engine & Performance
|Specifications
|Triumph Daytona 660
|Aprilia RS 660
|Engine
|Liquid-cooled, inline
|Liquid-cooled, parallel twin
|Displacement
|660cc
|659cc
|Power output
|94 bhp @ 11,250 rpm
|99 bhp @ 10,500 rpm
|Peak Torque
|69 Nm @ 8,250 rpm
|67 Nm @ 8500
|Gearbox
|6 speed
|6 speed
The Triumph Daytona 660 is powered by a 660cc liquid-cooled inline-triple engine, derived from the Trident 660. It produces 94 bhp at 11,250 rpm and a peak torque of 69 Nm at 8,250 rpm. On the other hand, the Aprilia RS 660 features a 659cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, producing 99 bhp at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. While the RS 660 edges ahead with higher horsepower, the Daytona 660 offers slightly more torque.
Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Chassis & Cycle Parts
|Specifications
|Triumph Daytona 660
|Aprilia RS 660
|Chassis Type
|Tubular steel perimeter frame
|Aluminium dual beam
|Front Suspension
|41mm Showa USD - 110mm travel
|41 mm Kayaba - 120mm travel
|Rear Suspension
|Showa monoshock - 130mm travel
|asymmetric monoshock - 130mm travel
|Front Brake
|Twin 310mm floating discs, 4 piston radial callipers, ABS
|Twin 320mm disc, Brembo radial callipers, 4 piston, ABS
|Rear Brake
|220mm disc, single piston, sliding calliper, ABS
|220mm disc, 2 piston, Brembo calliper, ABS
Both motorcycles incorporate chassis designs tailored to their sporty characters. The Daytona 660 utilises a tubular steel perimeter frame, while the RS 660 features a lighter aluminium dual-beam chassis. Suspension duties are handled by a 41mm USD fork up front and a monoshock at the rear on both bikes, though the RS 660 offers slightly more front suspension travel. In terms of braking, the RS 660 takes the lead with larger 320mm front discs and the inclusion of a cornering ABS, which optimises braking and stability during cornering.
Also Read: 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh
Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Dimensions
|Specifications
|Triumph Daytona 660
|Aprilia RS 660
|Seat height
|810mm
|820mm
|Weight
|201 kg
|183 kg
|Fuel Tank
|14 litres
|15 litres
|Front Tyre
|17-inch 120/70
|17-inch 120/70 tubeless, radial
|Rear Tyre
|17-inch 180/55
|17-inch 180/55, tubeless, radial
When considering convenience, the Daytona 660 offers a more accessible seat height of 810mm compared to the RS 660’s 820mm. However, the RS 660 is significantly lighter, weighing just 183 kg against the Daytona’s 201 kg. Both bikes share identical tyre sizes, but the RS 660’s tyres are tubeless and radial.
Also Read: Opinion: Does The Aprilia Tuareg 660 Make Sense At Rs. 19 Lakh?
Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Features and Equipment
In terms of features, the Triumph Daytona 660 comes equipped with a multi-function TFT display, three riding modes (Road, Rain, and Sport), dual-channel ABS, and switchable traction control. However, the Aprilia RS 660 goes above and beyond with its 6-axis IMU, three-level cornering ABS, adjustable wheelie control, cruise control, traction control, engine brake control and five ride modes.
Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Pricing
The Aprilia RS 660 wears a lofty price tag of Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom), which appears even steeper compared to the Daytona 660’s much lower price of Rs 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom). As for after-sales, Triumph Motorcycle India has a wider network of service stations across the country presently as compared to Aprilia India, which is gradually building its reach across the nation.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Triumph Models
- Triumph Tiger 1200Ex-Showroom Price₹ 19.19 - 21.69 Lakh
- Triumph Thruxton REx-Showroom Price₹ 11.92 Lakh
- Triumph Rocket 3Ex-Showroom Price₹ 19.9 - 21.5 Lakh
- Triumph SpeedmasterEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.95 - 12.75 Lakh
- Triumph Street TripleEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.95 - 11.95 Lakh
- Triumph Tiger 900Ex-Showroom Price₹ 13.95 - 15.95 Lakh
- Triumph Bonneville T100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 9.49 - 10.09 Lakh
- Triumph Trident 660Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.45 Lakh
- Triumph Street TwinEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.95 - 8.08 Lakh
- Triumph Bonneville T120Ex-Showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 11.79 Lakh
- Triumph Tiger Sport 660Ex-Showroom Price₹ 8.95 Lakh
- Triumph Bonneville BobberEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.25 - 12.75 Lakh
- Triumph Street ScramblerEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.35 - 9.95 Lakh
- Triumph Speed TwinEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.99 Lakh
- Triumph Tiger 850 SportEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.95 Lakh
- Triumph Scrambler 1200Ex-Showroom Price₹ 10.73 Lakh
- Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.95 Lakh
- Triumph Speed 400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.24 Lakh
- Triumph Scrambler 400 XEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.54 Lakh
- Triumph Daytona 660Ex-Showroom Price₹ 9.72 Lakh