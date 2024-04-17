Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Renault KigerMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraNissan MagniteMahindra XUV700Jeep Compass
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero Mavrick 440Yamaha FZ-XBMW G 310 RYamaha Ray-ZR 125FITVS Apache RTR 310
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Bajaj Pulsar NS400TVS ZeppelinBMW R 1300 GSBSA Gold Star 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Opinion: Does The Aprilia Tuareg 660 Make Sense At Rs. 19 Lakh?

Aprilia India has launched the Tuareg 660 at eye watering prices of Rs. 18.85 lakh and Rs. 19.16 lakh. Is it worth the price tag?
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices for Aprilia Tuareg 660 go up to Rs. 19.16 lakh
  • The Tuareg 660 is a full import from Italy
  • Will the Indian ADV rider warm up to the Tuareg 660 at these prices?

Aprilia India made a huge splash launching not one, but four motorcycles in India on April 16, 2024. Out of these four, three have been on sale in India before and have been re-launched with new prices, but the one that has made its debut is the mid-size adventure bike, the Aprilia Tuareg 660. On paper, the Tuareg 660 does seem to have it all as a capable mid-size adventure bike, long travel suspension, relatively light weight, good ground clearance and a tractable engine, despite its relatively modest displacement. And then it rides on wire-spoke wheels with tubeless tyres, which is quite a welcome feature on any ADV in this day and age.

 

Also Read: Aprilia Tuareg 660 Launched In India At Rs. 18.85 Lakh

 

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is launched in a choice of three colours, with the Evocative Dakar Podium colour scheme costing Rs. 19.16 lakh (Ex-showroom)

 

Aprilia Tuareg 660 India Prices:

 

Colour OptionPrice (Ex-showroom)
Atreides Black₹ 18.85 Lakh 
Canyon Sand₹ 18.85 Lakh
Evocative Dakar Podium₹ 19.16 Lakh

 

But what is a shocker is the high price tag. Yes, it’s a full import from Noale, Italy, and that’s the main reason for the high sticker price, which starts at Rs. 18.85 lakh (Ex-showroom). For India though, even in the high-end ADV segment, price is always a consideration, particularly when you look at its main rivals like the Honda XL750 Transalp (Rs. 11 lakh) and even the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE (Rs. 10.30 lakh). And if you look at the specs and prices of adventure bikes sitting even a segment above it, you do realise that power output, engine displacement and competitive pricing of the Tuareg’s rivals make it extremely difficult to justify or recommend it to anyone 

 

 

Also Read: Aprilia RS 660 Launched At Rs. 17.74 Lakh

 

Lightweight frame, long travel suspension and tractable engine makes the Tuareg 660 sound like a promising adventure bike.

 

Consider the top-spec, off-road oriented Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro, which is priced at Rs. 15.95 lakh (Ex-showroom) and has a bigger 900 cc engine with a 30 bhp increment in peak power over the Tuareg 660. And if you look closer to the Tuareg 660’s prices, there’s the Ducati Desert X, which is priced at Rs. 18.33 lakh (Ex-showroom), and possibly offers much more bragging rights, not just in terms of brand value, but also in engine displacement, features, power and capability. 

 

 

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 660 Launched At Rs. 17.44 Lakh

 

The shocking prices of the Tuareg 660 seems more of a mis-adventure that this seemingly capable adventure bike just don't seem to justify.

 

For Aprilia India, launching the Tuareg 660 may not be so much about volumes than it’s about making a statement, that it’s a capable and enjoyable adventure bike which has it all to take on all kinds of terrain. The Tuareg 660 will be a first step into the ADV segment for Aprilia in India, and one that will be loaded with expectations and market response, no matter the volumes. Even if it's just a statement on Aprilia's product capabilities, we do have high expectations from the Tuareg 660, and it's just difficult to understand the logic behind the pricing strategy. 

 

The Evocative Dakar Podium colour option of the Aprilia Tuareg 660 is priced at Rs. 19.16 lakh (Ex-showroom)

 

Ultimately, there’s no denying the fact that the Tuareg 660 is an expensive proposition, and even if it goes on to make an impression as a very good adventure bike, the price tag will be difficult for anyone to justify to put down and take it home. Eventually, the pricing of the Tuareg 660 seems more like a mis-adventure which this adventure bike just doesn't seem to justify.

# Aprilia Tuareg 660 India price# Tuareg 660 India price# Tuareg 660 price in India# bike# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, New Delhi
8.2
2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 39,823 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 4.55 Lakh
₹ 10,190/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda Amaze, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Honda Amaze
  • 19,798 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6 Lakh
₹ 13,438/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 9.25 Lakh
₹ 19,560/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13 Lakh
₹ 27,498/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Popular Aprilia Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Yamaha Aerox 155 With Smart Key Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.51 Lakh
Yamaha Aerox 155 With Smart Key Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.51 Lakh
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh
2024 Nissan Qashqai Debuts With Sharper Looks, Updated Tech
2024 Nissan Qashqai Debuts With Sharper Looks, Updated Tech
Chinese Brand To Launch Eight-Cylinder Motorcycles
Chinese Brand To Launch Eight-Cylinder Motorcycles
Aprilia Tuono 660 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.44 Lakh
Aprilia Tuono 660 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.44 Lakh
Aprilia RS 660 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.74 Lakh
Aprilia RS 660 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.74 Lakh
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Launched In India At Rs. 18.85 Lakh
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Launched In India At Rs. 18.85 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Sub-Compact SUV Recalled In India
Nissan Magnite Sub-Compact SUV Recalled In India
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launch Timeline Revealed
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launch Timeline Revealed
Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.7 Lakh
Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.7 Lakh
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Launched In India At Rs. 18.85 Lakh
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Launched In India At Rs. 18.85 Lakh
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • bike
  • Opinion: Does The Aprilia Tuareg 660 Make Sense At Rs. 19 Lakh?
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Tata Punch
Toyota Fortuner
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved