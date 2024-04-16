Login
Aprilia RS 660 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.74 Lakh

The Aprilia RS 660 supersport is a compact and easy to ride motorcycle in the middleweight category. First launched in India in 2021, the company now hopes to sell more units of the RS 660.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Aprilia RS 660 goes on sale in India at Rs. 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • It is now Rs. 4.35 lakh more expensive than before
  • It gets a 659 cc parallel-twin engine, making 99 bhp and 67 Nm

The Aprilia RS 660 now gets re-launched in India at an absurd price of Rs. 17.74 Lakh (ex-showroom). It was earlier launched in 2021, at an asking price of Rs. 13.39 lakh, which is Rs. 4.35 lakh cheaper. The RS 660 is imported straight as a CBU from Noale, Italy and bookings are now open. Interested customers will have to pay 50 per cent of the amount to book the bike and waiting period is likely to be 3 months or more.

 

Also Read: Aprilia Tuareg 660 Launched In India

 

The RS 660 is a middleweight supersport, a fully faired sportbike, and is pegged as a road-friendly machine which is more than capable of scorching racetracks as well. 

The RS 660 uses a 659 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine with a 270-degree firing order, making 99 bhp at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 8500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter which comes as standard.

The Aprilia RS 660 also gets a comprehensive electronics package which includes a 6-axis IMU with three-level cornering ABS, adjustable wheelie control, traction control, and engine brake control. The motorcycle also gets cruise control and five riding modes - Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time Attack. A TFT screen offers access to all controls on the bike. 

 

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 660 Launched In India

 

The RS 660 uses a 41mm Kayaba USD front fork along with an asymmetric rear monoshock and both are adjustable for rebound and preload. The front suspension has a travel of 120 mm while the rear suspension has a travel of 130 mm. The saddle height on the RS 660 is a relatively tall 820 mm. Braking power comes from 320 mm dual discs at the front and a 220 mm rotor at the rear. The RS 660 gets a 15-litre fuel tank and tip the scales at 183 kg. The bike used cast aluminium wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa tyres.

 

The Aprilia RS 660 goes up against the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and even the Ninja ZX-6R and the soon-to-be launched Triumph Daytona 660, which will be its direct rival. 

# Aprilia RS 660
Research More on Aprilia RS 660

Aprilia RS 660
8.1

Aprilia RS 660

Starts at ₹ 13.39 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View RS 660 Specifications
View RS 660 Features

Popular Aprilia Models

Explore More

