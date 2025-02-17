Aprilia Tuono 457 Launched In India At Rs 3.95 Lakh

Aprilia India has expanded its 457 lineup with the launch of the Tuono 457, the naked counterpart of the fully-faired RS 457. With a starting price of Rs 3.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tuono 457 has officially entered the Indian market after making its global debut at EICMA 2024. Order books for the newest Aprilia in town are now open while deliveries and test rides are slated to begin in March 2025.

Built on the same platform as the RS 457, the Tuono 457 retains its mechanical bits but flaunts a naked, streetfighter-style design. The front end features a compact, bug-eyed LED headlamp with integrated DRLs, reminiscent of the iconic Tuono 1000 R. While the fuel tank design is shared with the RS 457, the Tuono distinguishes itself with sharp radiator shrouds instead of full fairings. The motorcycle will be available in two colour options Piranha Red and Puma Grey.

The Tuono 457 is equipped with a preload-adjustable USD fork at the front with 120mm of wheel travel and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear with 130mm of wheel travel. Braking duties are handled by a 320mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels at both ends and has a 175 kg kerb weight. The fuel tank capacity is rated to be 12.7 litres up to the brim.

On the feature front, the Tuono 457 is equipped with a 5.0-inch TFT colour display, the same as found on the RS 457, and Aprilia’s Ride-by-Wire system. It also features an array of electronic rider aids, including three ride modes – Eco, Sport, and Rain – along with traction control and ABS.

Powering the Tuono 457 is the same 457cc parallel-twin engine found in the RS 457. This unit produces 47 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle also comes with a slipper clutch as standard, while the bidirectional quickshifter is offered as an option.

Furthermore, there is a long list of accessories available which can be optioned during the purchase of the motorcycle. The list includes a Quickshifter, an electronic anti-theft system, fork sliders, TPMS and a lot more.

In India, the Aprilia Tuono 457 competes with other performance-focused naked motorcycles such as the Yamaha MT-03 and KTM 390 Duke.