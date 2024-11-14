Aprilia Tuono 457 vs RS 457: What Are The Differences?

The Aprilia Tuono 457, unveiled at the EICMA 2024 Motor Show, is the second model built on Aprilia’s 457 platform. The Tuono 457 is based on the popular RS 457, which was launched in India last year. Both bikes aim to deliver the performance and precision Aprilia is known for but at a more accessible price. Here’s a look at how these two models differ in all considerable aspects.

Aprilia Tuono 457 vs RS 457: Design & Styling

The Tuono 457 is essentially the naked version of the fully-faired RS 457, resulting in significant design changes. At the front, the Tuono 457 features a compact, bug-like headlamp unit with integrated LED DRLs, whereas the RS 457 has a three-pod LED headlight. The fuel tank has a similar shape as the RS 457, but instead of full fairings, the Tuono 457 is equipped with prominent radiator shrouds that accentuate its aggressive styling.

At the rear, both models share the same compact tail lamp unit and split grab rails. The Tuono 457 offers two colour choices: piranha red and puma grey, whereas the RS 457 can be opted in racing stripes, prismatic dark, or opalescent white.

Aprilia Tuono 457 vs RS 457: Engine & Performance

Both the Tuono 457 and RS 457 are powered by the same 457cc parallel-twin engine, producing 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, and both models offer a slipper clutch and an optional bidirectional quickshifter. Additionally, electronic rider aids are consistent across both models, including three ride modes, traction control, and ABS.

Aprilia Tuono 457 vs RS 457: Suspension & Hardware

Both motorcycles use similar suspension setups: a preload-adjustable USD fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking setup is also shared, with disc brakes on both ends. The Tuono 457’s fuel tank, however, has a slightly reduced capacity of 12.7 litres compared to the RS 457’s 13-litre tank.

Aprilia Tuono 457 vs RS 457: Riding stance

When it comes to accessibility, both motorcycles have the same seat height of 800mm, although their riding ergonomics vary quite a bit. The Tuono, with its naked-roadster design, should offer a more relaxed and upright riding position compared to the RS 457, which is built with a sportbike, leaned-forward stance. Interestingly, both motorcycles weigh in at 175 kg.



Aprilia Tuono 457 vs RS 457: Features

Both bikes come with a 5.0-inch TFT colour display and Aprilia’s Ride by Wire system, which includes three riding modes that modulate power, torque, and traction control.

Aprilia Tuono 457 vs RS 457: Pricing

The Tuono 457 is set to launch in international markets soon, with a potential India launch not far behind. Given its simpler, more minimal design, the Tuono 457 is expected to be priced slightly below the RS 457, which is currently available at Rs 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom).