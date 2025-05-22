Aprilia RS 457 Engine Reliability Issues: Official Statement by Brand

The Aprilia RS 457 has been a highly anticipated motorcycle since the news of its arrival was confirmed. The company officially launched the motorcycle at the 2023 edition of India Bike Week at a sticker price of Rs 4.2 lakh, ex-showroom. While the initial response for the motorcycle had been fantastic, a couple of reports started making their way to the internet referring to the 457cc parallel-twin motor blowing up questioning the reliability of the machine. With regards to it, Aprilia India has issued an official communication explaining the cause of the engine issues.

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 457 vs RS 457: What Are The Differences?

Aprilia India's official statement:

Aprilia India today reiterated its immense pride in the groundbreaking 457 platform, an engineering conquest born in Noale. Since its global and Indian debut in 2023-24, the exceptional RS457 has rightfully dominated the mid-performance super sports category, boasting a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio. The 457 platform has garnered widespread acclaim and numerous accolades from our valued customers, dedicated dealer partners, respected journalists, and even elite MotoGP racers, all recognizing its outstanding performance and comprehensive riding experience. We stand firmly behind the world-class product we have brought to the passionate community of super sports enthusiasts.

“At Aprilia, our commitment extends beyond delivering exhilarating motorcycles; we are equally dedicated to providing unparalleled after-sales support and service. We are aware of recent discussions among a small segment of motorcycle enthusiasts concerning the "reliability" of the 457 platform. We want to unequivocally assure our esteemed customers and the broader motorcycling fraternity that Aprilia has meticulously investigated every single of the handful instances brought to our attention regarding alleged issues. A majority of these “issues” are attributed to only two factors - Unauthorized Aftermarket Modifications and Irregular Service Schedules. For the few genuine cases that arose, we promptly addressed and resolved them in a timely manner, ensuring minimal disruption to our customers.

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

For riders seeking to enhance their stock RS457, we strongly encourage the installation of our extensive range of genuine aftermarket accessories, available exclusively through authorized Aprilia service centres.

The Aprilia RS457 platform embodies excitement and pure riding pleasure. It deserves to be enjoyed responsibly and maintained exclusively by certified technicians at authorized Aprilia dealerships. The company is equally responsible and proactive in -ensuring best in class after sales and service and stands firmly by the side of every Aprilia owner. Moreover, we give our 100% assurance that all products sold through our authorized dealerships are in optimal condition, free from any inherent issues, and meet our stringent quality standards.”

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 457 Launched In India At Rs 3.95 Lakh

carandbike’s take

Aprilia India hasn’t clarified the problem stating which component/s of the engine have failed and how due to unauthorised aftermarket modifications or untimely maintenance service of the motorcycle. Next, there aren’t any real performance-oriented upgrades on the current list of official accessories offered by Aprilia, leaving buyers with no opportunity to extract the full performance of the machine. Based on the experiences voiced by the owners of the affected RS 457s, only in cases where the motorcycle hadn’t been altered, components of the engine or the entire assembly were replaced under warranty.

Subsequently, one must note that Aprilia, although a well-established brand, is new to the sub-500cc performance market with the new 457 platform. Also, the brand hasn’t had a good reputation when it comes to aftersales with regards to high spare part costs, poor service experience and network. And lastly, as unfortunate as it may seem, Italian-origin motorcycles haven't been as reliable as Japanese-origin machines. They generally require more attention in terms of regular maintainance and have a comparatively low limit to rough usage.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Review: Is It As Good As It Looks?

In conclusion, we hope that Aprilia proactively addresses the matter at the earliest by issuing a service recall if required to take care of the affected and any potential owners of the RS 457. The company also needs to understand that it goes a long way when the trust and loyalty of the customers are maintained.