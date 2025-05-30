Aprilia RS 457 Gets Upgraded Standard Warranty In India

Aprilia India has updated the warranty package for its RS 457 motorcycle, offering a complimentary one-year extension on the original plan. Initially offered with a 3-year or 36,000-kilometre warranty (whichever came first), the RS 457 will now be covered for 4 years or up to 48,000 kilometres. The extended warranty includes coverage for repair costs arising from manufacturing or assembly defects. It also includes the replacement of faulty components with genuine parts and associated labour costs.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Engine Reliability Issues: Official Statement by Brand

The warranty extension comes shortly after the recent engine-related issues reported by a few RS 457 owners. Addressing the matter, Aprilia India released an official statement attributing the problems to “unauthorised aftermarket modifications and irregular service schedules.”

The RS 457 was launched in India in December 2023 and is the first Aprilia motorcycle to be manufactured in India at the Piaggio Group’s Baramati plant in Maharashtra. It was joined by its naked counterpart, the Tuono 457, launched in February 2025.

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 457 vs RS 457: What Are The Differences?

Priced at Rs 4.20 lakh (ex-showroom), the RS 457 offers three riding modes, three levels of switchable traction control, and dual-channel ABS. It is powered by a 457 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, which puts out 47 bhp and 48 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.