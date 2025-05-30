Aprilia RS 457 Gets Upgraded Standard Warranty In India

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Top Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In IndiaAprilia RS 457 Gets Upgraded Standard Warranty In IndiaOne-Off Aston Martin DB12 Volante Takes ‘Palm Beach’ Vibes Quite Literally2026 Kawasaki Z1100 To Be Introduced SoonMahindra Thar Roxx Now Gets Dolby Atmos In Top Variant
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Suzuki e-Access Review: Better than Honda’s Activa e:? | First Ride | carandbike2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome Package2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome Package
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Harrier EVAudi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Yezdi Adventure 2025Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In IndiaTop 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India

10 Cars Named After AnimalsTop 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Aprilia RS 457 Gets Upgraded Standard Warranty In India

The RS 457, as standard, now comes with a 4-year or 48,000 kilometres warranty, up from the original 3-year or 36,000 kilometres warranty.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 30, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Aprilia RS 457 now comes with 4-year standard warranty
  • The warranty extension follows the recent issue related to the engine
  • Priced at Rs 4.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Aprilia India has updated the warranty package for its RS 457 motorcycle, offering a complimentary one-year extension on the original plan. Initially offered with a 3-year or 36,000-kilometre warranty (whichever came first), the RS 457 will now be covered for 4 years or up to 48,000 kilometres. The extended warranty includes coverage for repair costs arising from manufacturing or assembly defects. It also includes the replacement of faulty components with genuine parts and associated labour costs. 

 

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Engine Reliability Issues: Official Statement by Brand

 

Aprilia RS 457 2

The warranty extension comes shortly after the recent engine-related issues reported by a few RS 457 owners. Addressing the matter, Aprilia India released an official statement attributing the problems to “unauthorised aftermarket modifications and irregular service schedules.” 

  

The RS 457 was launched in India in December 2023 and is the first Aprilia motorcycle to be manufactured in India at the Piaggio Group’s Baramati plant in Maharashtra. It was joined by its naked counterpart, the Tuono 457, launched in February 2025. 

 

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 457 vs RS 457: What Are The Differences?

  Aprilia RS 457 1

Priced at Rs 4.20 lakh (ex-showroom), the RS 457 offers three riding modes, three levels of switchable traction control, and dual-channel ABS. It is powered by a 457 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, which puts out 47 bhp and 48 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. 

# Aprilia India# Aprilia RS 457# Aprilia RS 457 engine# Aprilia RS 457 engine problems# RS 457 engine issues# RS 457# Aprilia RS 457 Warranty# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • According to Aprilia, most of the affected RS457 units reported with engine problems are the ones that haven’t been serviced periodically and have undergone unauthorised aftermarket modifications.
    Aprilia RS 457 Engine Reliability Issues: Official Statement by Brand
  • How does the new Aprilia Tuono 457 go up against the likes of challengers from KTM and Yamaha? Read on to find out.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared
  • Aprilia’s 457 family has finally expanded in India with the launch of the Tuono 457.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 Launched In India At Rs 3.95 Lakh
  • Aprilia India is all set to launch the Tuono 457 in India in the coming weeks.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 Design Patented In India Ahead Of Launch
  • Unveiled at EICMA 2024, the Tuono 457 is the RS 457’s naked counterpart
    Aprilia Tuono 457 India Launch Confirmed For February 2025

Latest News

  • The RS 457, as standard, now comes with a 4-year or 48,000 kilometres warranty, up from the original 3-year or 36,000 kilometres warranty.
    Aprilia RS 457 Gets Upgraded Standard Warranty In India
  • If you thought Aston Martin couldn’t get any posher, think again. Welcome the Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante—a one-of-one, drop-top, drop-dead-gorgeous grand tourer that’s basically what James Bond would drive if he retired in Miami.
    One-Off Aston Martin DB12 Volante Takes ‘Palm Beach’ Vibes Quite Literally
  • Kawasaki’s flagship sport naked which, once launched, will sit above its most popular model in India, the Kawasaki Z900.
    2026 Kawasaki Z1100 To Be Introduced Soon
  • The AX7L trim of the Thar Roxx now gets an updated sound system; Mahindra has also increased production of the SUV.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Now Gets Dolby Atmos In Top Variant
  • New Cherokee follows the boxy and squared out design language from other newer Jeeps.
    New-Gen Jeep Cherokee Exterior Design Revealed; Global Debut In Late 2025
  • Announced at the end of 2024, the latest additions to Ola Electric’s scooter lineup were to reach customers starting April 2025, but rollout has now been pushed forward.
    Ola S1 Z, Gig Electric Scooters Launch Delayed As Company Grapples With Sales Slowdown
  • This edition was globally unveiled back in February and celebrates the tourer's 50th year in production.
    Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 39.90 Lakh
  • The Fuel Fury 650 is a custom scrambler built on the Royal Enfield Bear 650 by Barcelona-based Fuel Motorcycles.
    Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Is A Tricked-Out Bear 650 Custom
  • The Skoda Favorit hatchback was first introduced in 1987 and now the brands designers have turned it into a crossover-styled electric vehicle.
    Iconic Skoda Favorit Hatchback From 1908s Reimagined As Modern-Day Electric Crossover
  • The MY25 Ninja 300 gets ZX-6R-inspired headlight and a taller visor.
    2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched At Rs 3.43 Lakh

Research More on Aprilia RS 457

Aprilia RS 457

Aprilia RS 457

Starts at ₹ 4.1 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View RS 457 Specifications
View RS 457 Features

Popular Aprilia Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Aprilia RS 457 Gets Upgraded Standard Warranty In India